Indian Team Prepares For The One Day International Series in Colombo
By Mohamed Bahaa
The Indian cricket team has landed in Colombo ahead of their much-anticipated three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka. The squad, led by captain Rohit Sharma, checked into the ITC Ratnadipa hotel in Colombo after traveling from the United States. This ODI series marks a critical stage in India's cricket calendar, especially as they prepare for future international tournaments.
Among the prominent players arriving with Rohit Sharma were Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshit Rana. These players have been specifically selected for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, set to commence on August 2nd at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.
Abhishek Nayar Joins Coaching Staff
In an interesting development, Abhishek Nayar, an assistant coach under head coach Gautam Gambhir, has been appointed to oversee the net sessions in Colombo. Nayar made his way to Sri Lanka on Monday morning, following the completion of the second T20I on Sunday night.
Team insiders have confirmed that the players will engage in intensive net practice at the stadium on Monday, as they gear up for the challenging series. This preparatory session is critical for the team to adapt to local conditions and fine-tune their skills ahead of the first ODI.
Following the conclusion of the third and final T20I in Pallekele on July 30, the remaining squad members will join Rohit and his team in Colombo. Having already secured the T20I series with a decisive 2-0 lead, the team now shifts its focus to maintaining its winning momentum in the ODI series, which wraps up on August 7th.
Coaching Setup Under Evaluation
Additionally, the team is set to see new faces in the coaching staff, with Morne Morkel expected to assume the role of a bowling coach alongside Gambhir. Morkel, who specializes in fast bowling, will begin his tenure with the upcoming home series against Bangladesh in September.
Gambhir has recently emphasized the importance of assessing the coaching lineup during the six-match series in Sri Lanka, with intentions to finalize a comprehensive coaching team for upcoming series. Currently, Sairaj Bahutule is serving as the interim bowling coach, with a focus on spin bowling. However, it remains unclear if he will continue in this capacity, given Morkel’s expertise in fast bowling.
Should Bahutule remain with the team, the coaching roster will consist of Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate as assistant coaches, Morkel as the bowling coach, T Dilip as the fielding coach, and a dedicated spin bowling coach, alongside Gambhir as the head coach. This lineup would result in six coaches, sparking discussions on the optimal size of the coaching team.
Complete ODI Squad
The ODI squad for the series includes: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, and Harshit Rana.
With preparations in full swing, the Indian team is poised to deliver an engaging series against Sri Lanka, backed by their strategic coaching team and a roster of talented players.