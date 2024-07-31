Is Houston Poised to Lead the Cricket Revolution in the US?
By Mohamed Bahaa
Houston has quickly become a hotspot for cricket in the United States, boasting two premier venues: The Prairie View Cricket Complex and Moosa Stadium. These facilities have turned the city into a sanctuary for cricket enthusiasts, providing year-round opportunities for play and practice. Venu Pisike, the Chairman of USA Cricket Board, highlights that nearly half of the nation’s cricket tournaments take place in Houston. As Harmeet Singh, a U.S. national team player, asserts, "I firmly believe this is the most crucial location for cricket’s success in the U.S.—and it is indeed flourishing."
Despite being a major hub, Houston was conspicuously absent from hosting any matches during the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Prairie View was used as a training ground for the national team, but neither it nor Moosa Stadium was featured in the competition's schedule. This raises questions about Houston's role in the future of elite U.S. cricket, especially considering the city's significant contribution to the sport's growth.
Both Moosa Stadium and Prairie View Cricket Complex have played vital roles on the national stage. Together, they have hosted the last 14 U.S. men’s national team fixtures, excluding World Cup games. Moosa Stadium, the first privately funded cricket stadium in the nation, was established by Sahki Muhammad in Pearland over a decade ago. "A decade ago, many told me that cricket would struggle to find a place in this country," Muhammad recalls. "Yet, we held onto that belief."
Prairie View Cricket Complex, established six years ago, stands as the largest cricket facility in the U.S. with its six ovals. It has hosted significant tournaments, including the Senior Men’s T20 National Championship and the Under 19 Women’s National Championship. Pisike emphasizes, “Prairie View definitely ranks among the best cricket complexes in the nation today.”
While Houston's facilities are exceptional, they have not yet secured a Major League Cricket (MLC) team. Currently, all MLC matches are held at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas and Church Street Park in North Carolina. However, MLC CEO Vijay Srinivasan reveals that Houston is being considered for a future expansion team. "Both Dallas and Houston have their cricket audiences, each likely substantial enough to sustain an MLC team," says Srinivasan.
Moosa Stadium recently hosted 12 ODI matches as part of the 2019-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, making it one of only two U.S. grounds accredited for One Day International matches. Prairie View hosted pre-World Cup series against Canada and Bangladesh, demonstrating its capability to support international events.
Looking ahead, both venues aim to attract more international matches with proposed facility upgrades. Mangash Chaudhari, co-owner of Prairie View, plans improvements including permanent restrooms and a dedicated player pavilion. Pisike remains optimistic, stating, “Securing these amenities would make it much easier to attract international cricket back to Houston.”
As Houston continues to cement its status as a premier destination for cricket, the city holds significant potential for hosting future international events, especially with cricket's anticipated inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Pisike believes Houston stands poised to become the epicenter of American cricket, a sentiment echoed by local cricket enthusiasts who eagerly await the return of national teams to their beloved city.