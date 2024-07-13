James Anderson, English bowler, Bids Farewell To Test Cricket
By Moses Ochieng
On James Anderson's final day in Test cricket, he experienced a rollercoaster of emotions, welcomed by a guard of honour upon arrival and another as he departed. The 41-year-old swing master, in a career spanning 21 years, demonstrated he still had energy left, taking 3 for 32. He teamed up with 26-year-old debutant Gus Atkinson to lead England to a decisive victory over the West Indies in the Lord's Test.
In the end, an emotional Anderson felt 'overwhelmed' by the support and admiration from all around as he concluded his career with 704 Test wickets. This achievement placed him third among all-time Test wicket-takers and made him the highest among pace bowlers. He retired at the same venue where he debuted against Zimbabwe in 2003.
"It's been quite an amazing week. I've been overwhelmed with the reaction of the crowd and everyone around the ground, and the lads as well. I'm just proud of what I've achieved. This morning was emotional with the two teams lined up, and the reaction from the crowd was pretty special. I'm still trying to hold (tears) back. I am just really proud," Anderson said in media reports.
Anderson recognized that playing for 21 years and maintaining his bowling performance at age 41, while sustaining minimal injuries, is a remarkable achievement.
"Playing for 20-odd years is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler, so I'm happy I've made it this far and happy I've been lucky enough to stay injury-free pretty much throughout my career. Playing for England is the best job in the world and I've been privileged to do it for a long time," he added.
Anderson had the opportunity to mirror his long-time bowling partner Stuart Broad, who retired from cricket with a final wicket in the 2023 Ashes series. Anderson could have ended his career with 705 wickets and a four-wicket haul, but he missed an easy catch from Gudakesh Motie during his follow-through. This moment symbolized the passing of the baton as Atkinson took the final wicket, securing a five-wicket haul in the second innings and finishing the match with 12 wickets.
"I'm still gutted to have dropped that catch to be honest. Gus was amazing this week on debut, Jamie Smith on debut as well. Incredible. Seeing the lads go out there and show off their talent, and then you get to sit in here after a win and celebrate those sorts of performances together is an incredible sort of thing that I'll definitely miss," Anderson remarked.
His emotional farewell began on the first day with his daughters ringing the bell. It continued with a guard of honour from both teams and concluded with the ECB presenting him a special painting of his 700th Test wicket and a commemorative ice bucket.
"We talk a lot in the dressing room about creating memories and it is not just for us here, it is for our families as well. They go on the journey with you. There's been a lot of time where I have been away from home and touring and stuff like that and they have been incredible support back home and allowed me to play as long as I have. Grateful for what they have done for me and also grateful that they got a chance to be a part of this week as well," a teary-eyed Anderson stated.