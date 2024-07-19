Jasdeep Singh: Charting His Journey From Rejection To Acclaim
By Mohamed Bahaa
Unlike his teammates, Jasdeep Singh, the USA pacer who famously dismissed Babar Azam in a winning effort, doesn’t boast an IT degree like Saurabh Netravalkar or a hotel management background like Monank Patel. Yet, this unassuming fast bowler has become the heart of the American cricket dream. A rare homegrown talent, Singh propelled the USA to an astonishing Super Eight berth, setting up a monumental clash against South Africa on June 19th in Antigua.
Recently, Jasdeep Singh was preparing to attend his felicitation ceremony honoring his contributions to USA's historic World Cup campaign. While waiting at the entrance of the mayor's room in Jersey City, his entry was momentarily delayed as he answered a call from Michael Klinger, the director of cricket operations at Washington Freedom. Klinger offered him the opportunity to join Washington Freedom for a few games while Saurabh Netravalkar was on parental leave. Jasdeep was one of two USA cricketers who missed out on a Major League Cricket contract for the 2024 season.
Just five days later, Jasdeep Singh transformed from a player seeking a lifeline into a match-winner. He delivered a Man of the Match performance that dismantled the defending champions and his former team, MI New York, with an impressive spell of 3 for 14. The 31-year-old excelled on a pitch vastly different from the one where Quinton de Kock had dominated him in his only Major League Cricket appearance last year. In stark contrast, Jasdeep, who admits to having a major epiphany after that thrashing, is now over 5 km/h faster, having increased his bench pressing sessions from 150 lbs to 350 lbs.
Jasdeep bowled at full speed on Tuesday night, challenging Monank Patel and Dewald Brevis with short balls. Monank, who regularly faces Jasdeep in USA nets, was taken aback by the force of the ball hitting his bat, losing his right-hand grip on impact. Jasdeep similarly rushed Brevis, causing them to mishit their pull shots to mid-on.
He saved his best for Kieron Pollard, delivering an in-dipper that slipped through the gate, leaving Pollard rooted to his crease in disbelief. Jasdeep's mighty roar that followed was more a cry of liberation than joy, freeing him from the cynicism that had surrounded him since being overlooked in the MLC supplemental draft.
"Maybe It was all meant to be this way" said Jasdeep in media reports. He may have to step aside for Netravalkar when he returns for the playoffs, but the indomitable Sardar has made a dramatic impact.
Jasdeep says the key behind US cricket’s success is their diversity.
“All of us are chasing the big American dream. I think people look at it like there might be an issue with 15 guys from different parts of the world playing cricket together. But for me, that’s our strength.”