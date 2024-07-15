Jersey Cruises To The Finals Of The Europe T20 World Cup Qualifiers
By Ian Omoro
Jersey commonly known as the islanders advanced to the next stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup after winning their qualification match in Germany against Norway, bowling them out for just 69 runs.
The Islanders defeated Serbia by 165 runs in their initial game, setting a new team record that they later surpassed by 167 runs in their second encounter against Switzerland. They then defeated Belgium by 108 runs with their last pool game against Croatia called off due to bad weather.
"The style of cricket that I'm trying to get the players to play, not just for the tournament we were in but for harder tournaments to come, is an attacking style. I was there actively pushing them to be a bit more aggressive,” said Paul Hutchison, Jersey’s manager since March to the press. He then added: “It's nice for us to get through to the next round, we've played some good cricket to be honest. It’s nice to put a marker down and show the cricketing world that we're a useful outfit. They’re a talented bunch. If they're just given the right environment to know that if they do get out playing a poor shot, they're not going to get dragged over the coals for it. We do trust this group to go and get the job done and that should hopefully give them a bit of confidence and freedom."
“Ben Ward getting used to being in front of the camera. Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament at the ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier B. 4 Matches - 3 PotM Awards. Congratulations Ben!’ said a post by Jersey Cricket on X after the matches.