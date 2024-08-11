Kieron Pollard hits Rashid Khan for five sixes in a row in the Hundred
By Caroline Chepkorir
Kieron Pollard has long since retired from international cricket and from all Major T20 Leagues worldwide. In the 2024 ICC men’s T20 World Cup, he was the deputy coach of England Cricket. Rashid Khan also captained the Afghanistan team in the same competition. Pollard served as the batting coach in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians. He was made the Mumbai Indian coach after he retired from the IPL. Rashid Khan is still a participant in the League.
Kieron Pollard, despite the fact that he has retired from international cricket and the Indian Premier League, is going strong in the T20 franchise. He demonstrated his power during the ongoing the Hundred Tournament in England.
Southern Brave’s Pollard was tough against Rashid of the Trent Rockets; he slammed him for five successive sixes in a set. He played a match-changing knock for his team. He helped them chase down a target of 127 with just two wickets and one ball remaining.
Rashid Khan was efficient in his first 15 balls. He scored 10 runs with the wicket of Andre Fletcher. The southern Brave needed 49 runs in 20 balls; Pollard destroyed Khan and his bowling figures and turned the game to his team's favor.
The all-rounder smashed the first six over long on and the following two over long off. Kieron Pollard then hit his fourth consecutive six over Rashid Khan in midwicket.
The southern Brave batter played a quick-fire 23 balls off 45. This was enough for his team. He was named the player of the match. Kieron Pollard’s power hit led the Southern Brave to victory by two wickets and one ball to spare.
“I’ve played a lot against Rashid Khan, and I know about his line and length. I just backed myself and got the result. But Rashid is a world-class bowler. We’ve played a lot against each other,” Pollard said in media reports.
Pollard was dissatisfied by the situation his team had brought themselves into before he intervened.
“Hopefully some lessons learned and we won't put ourselves in such a situation next time around," he said in media reports.