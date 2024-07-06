Knight Riders Secure 12-Run Victory Over Texas Super Kings with Chand's 68 and Khan's Four-Wicket Haul
By Moses Ochieng
Unmukt Chand and Ali Khan were pivotal for LA Knight Riders as they began their season with a 12-run victory over Texas Super Kings at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. Batting first, Chand anchored LA's innings with a superb 45-ball 68, setting a target of 162 for the bowlers to defend. TSK seemed on track to chase the total down, reaching 102/2 in the 14th over with Devon Conway scoring a half-century, but Ali Khan (4-33) turned the match around with a devastating three-wicket over.
The start of the match was delayed by half an hour due to rain. Once play began, Faf du Plessis opted to field first. His decision was justified by Zia-ul-Haq, who took two wickets in his second over, dismissing openers Jason Roy and Sunil Narine. Shakib Al Hasan partnered with Chand for a quick stand of 39, contributing 18 runs off 13 balls. Nitish Kumar added impetus with two sixes in his 17-ball knock of 26, but after his dismissal, LA Knight Riders suffered setbacks losing David Miller and Andre Russell in quick succession, the latter out hit-wicket after stepping deep into his crease. From a shaky position of 106/6, Chand steered the score past 150. Overall, he struck six fours and three sixes. Corne Dry, batting at No.9, hit three boundaries in his brief innings of 12 runs, which proved crucial as it ultimately decided the margin of victory.
In the end, TSK regretted the 14th and 15th overs of their chase, during which they lost four wickets in just 12 balls, including three in Ali Khan's pivotal 14th over. Until that point, Conway's brisk 39-ball 53 had put them in a strong position to chase down the target. Ali Khan made an immediate impact by dismissing Conway with his second delivery, as Conway tried to guide a length ball towards third man but missed. Joshua Tromp was then caught spectacularly by Derone Davis diving at third man. Russell took a brilliant catch at first slip to remove Milind Kumar, and Sunil Narine followed up with an LBW dismissal of Marcus Stoinis in the next over. These quick blows halted TSK's momentum, despite a late cameo from Calvin Savage (29* off 18), and they fell short in the end.
"Cramping right now but felt great out there in the middle and put all my effort for the team. Under Sunil I have been bowling in different roles and he knows me well from other leagues as well. Luckily it paid off today," Ali Khan, player of the match, said to the press after winning.
"Fighting mentality, do your best and leave the result to God. I thought he dropped it at first but it as unbelievable that he caught it again," added Ali Khan.