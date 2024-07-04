Major League Cricket (MLC) Kicks Off On Independence Day
Cricket fever is about to hit the USA! Major League Cricket (MLC) returns on July 4th, 2024, with a star-studded line-up ready to light up the pitch. Buckle up for an exciting season with some of the biggest T20 stars on display, including Rashid Khan with MI New York, Marco Jansen bowling for Washington Freedom, Quinton de Kock opening for Seattle Orcas, Haris Rauf bringing the pace to San Francisco Unicorns, and the legendary Sunil Narine spinning for LA Knight Riders.
All six teams from the inaugural season will be returning for another shot at the championship trophy. Willow by Cricbuzz, the leading platform for cricket in the United States and Canada is offering extensive live, streaming, and on-demand coverage one-stop shop for all things cricket. They have announced their comprehensive coverage plans for the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC) season.
Willow by Cricbuzz have partnered with regional sports networks to bring MLC matches directly to your local market, fostering a strong connection between fans and their hometown teams. Three Sunday night matches will be broadcasted for free starting July 7th, making MLC accessible to a wider audience.
Catch the Washington Freedom in action on Monumental Sports Network, New Yorkers can root for MI New York on the YES Network. Seattle cricket fans can witness the Seattle Orcas battle it out on ROOT SPORTS whereas Texas Super Kings fans in the Southwest can cheer on their team on Bally Sports Southwest. On the West Coast, Bally Sports SoCal will bring you all the thrills of the LA Knight Riders.
“Riding the momentum from the USA’s unforgettable T20 World Cup run, Major League Cricket is poised for a spectacular future. Our partnerships with regional sports networks provide fans unprecedented access to watch their favourite World Cup players on local teams, critically weaving the sport into the fabric of local communities. The addition of free Sunday night viewings also broadens access, energizing a vibrant and rising fan community eager to support their hometown heroes. This is the beginning of a new chapter in North American cricket, with boundless growth potential,” said Todd Myers, COO of Willow by Cricbuzz in media reports.