Matthew Mott Resigns as England's Head Coach
By Moses Ochieng
During his tenure, England won the T20 World Cup in 2022 but failed to defend their T20 and 50-over World Cup titles. England also secured white-ball series victories against Australia, Bangladesh, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Pakistan under his leadership.
Mott assumed the role in May 2022, succeeding Chris Silverwood as part of a split-coaching arrangement, under a four-year contract. However, a notable low point came during the ODI World Cup in India last year, where England finished seventh out of 10 teams and at one point faced the possibility of not qualifying for the Champions Trophy.
Although England performed better in this year's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, only losing to India in the semi-final, most of their wins were against lower-ranked teams. This effort was insufficient for Mott to retain his position.
"After three World Cup cycles in a short space of time, I now feel the team needs a new direction to prepare for the challenges ahead. This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for the team's future success. With our focus shifting towards the Champions Trophy early next year and the next cycle of white-ball competition, it is crucial that we ensure the team is focused and prepared. Marcus Trescothick is well respected in the dressing room and will take charge of team affairs alongside white-ball captain Jos Buttler. Marcus and Jos have a good rapport, and I think their partnership will help us maintain continuity and stability. The search for a full-time replacement will now begin. It is essential that we go through the right process to ensure we get the best person for the job," Rob Key, ECB's Managing Director of England Men's Cricket, said in media reports.
Matthew Mott, who joined the England team after a successful stint with the Australia women's team, expressed immense pride in the 2022 World Cup victory.
"I am immensely proud to have coached the England Men's team; it has been an honour. We have put everything into trying to achieve success over the past two years, and I am incredibly proud of the character and passion that the team has displayed during that period, including a magnificent T20 World Cup victory in 2022. I would like to thank the players, management, and everyone at the ECB for their commitment, support, and hard work during my time. I leave with many great friendships and incredible memories. Finally, I would like to thank the England fans, who have always backed us and given us fantastic support wherever we have travelled around the world," Matthew Mott stated in a press release.
Marcus Trescothick will assume the role on an interim basis.
"The focus is building towards the series against Australia and our plans for next year's Champions Trophy campaign. England cricket is in a strong position, and the potential is huge, given the quality we have available. It is about harnessing that potential and developing the work that has already been put in place by Mathew Mott and the rest of the set-up. I'm excited about the challenge and shaping how we want to play,” expressed Thescothick.