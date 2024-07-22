MI New York Crush The Los Angeles Knight Rider By Six Wickets
By Caroline Chepkorir
MI New York’s Rashid Khan secured 3 for 22 after he bowled, which restricted the Los Angeles Knight Riders to just 130 at the 19th of the major league cricket 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The MI New York needed to chase down the target in 18.2 overs to surpass their opponents on the net run rate, which they comfortably managed with 18 balls to spare, thanks to Nicholas Pooran 33 off 28 and Kieron Pollard 33 off 12.
The MI New York was elected to bowl first, and they did not disappoint, as Trent Boult dismissed Sunil Narine in the first over. However, Jason Roy started with six off Boult and a boundary off Nosthush Kenjige, and Unmukt Chand was dismissed before the end of the powerplay at 45/2, which was a total blow for the Los Angeles Knight Riders.
Rashid Khan bowled Roy with his fourth delivery, while Kenjige dismissed David Millers at long on, which left the Los Angeles Knight Riders scoreboard at 62/4 at the half-way point of their inning. The MI New York spinner took 5 for 44 in eight overs. Rashid removed Nitish Kumar, and he trapped Spencer Johnson, while Kenjige dismissed Badar.
Andre Russell struck two boundaries each off Rashid and Shepherd and continued his attack against Boult with two fours and a six. The Los Angeles Knight Riders scored from 101/9 to 130 in the 19th over. In the final over his innings ended thanks to Pollard’s short ball.
Dewald Brevis scored 27 off 19 balls, on which he hit five boundaries. Brevis and Clinton were dismissed by the end of the powerplay with 36 runs, which left the MI New York at 36/2. At the halfway point of the chase, MI New York was at 55/3, and Monank Patel was cheaply removed.
Nicholas Pooran dismissed Narine in the 12th over. He then knocked six and a four off Russell, which brought MI New York to the required run rate. He sealed the victory with a dramatic finish; he hit three consecutive sixes off Spencer Johnson, and he finished undefeated with 33 off 12 balls.
“It was much-needed for us, pleased with the win, in the middle overs, my role is to take wickets and put the pressure on the opposition, happy to have done my part, it was all about line and length, you need to know the areas and the shorter boundaries, I was consistently hitting the right areas and used the wrong 'un well. I had that in my mind, bowled a few quicker ones, he played nicely with a straight bat. That ball, I bowled from behind the umpire, pitched in line and beat the batter, everything was in my mind and I'm happy that it went well. This game will hopefully give us the momentum, this should help us in the upcoming games going forward,’’ stated the player of the match Rashid Khan in media report.