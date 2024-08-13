National Cricket League USA; The University Of Texas To Host Tournament in October
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The National Cricket League USA is at the lead of taking cricket's sixty-strike format to the United States. A competitive platform for both domestic and international players will achieve this. The National Cricket League of the United States will increase awareness of the sport and attract an audience.
The NCL USA is committed to delivering thrilling matches that will climax the enjoyment of cricket by providing top-tier entertainment for families and sports enthusiasts. The NCL USA is set to transfigure the sports scene in North Texas with the inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament. The new sixty-ball cricket will feature a super-star line-up of international cricket legends and will take place from October 4–14, 2024, at the University of Texas at Dallas.
The NLC USA will form a professional cricket league with American teams, which will deliver an unusual and powerful brand to the sport and build a new legacy in the cricket world while preserving its origin.
The tournament will focus on six teams of international superstars to represent the teams. The team leaders will be cricketing icons such as Muhammad, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Mohd Amir, Angelo Mathews, Jason Roy, Muhammad Nabi, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahid Afridi, and Kamran Akmal. The mentors of these players will be legendary figures like Dilip Vengsarkar and Zaheer Abbas, and the coaches will be cricket greats Vivian Richards and Sanath Jayasuriya. These selected players and mentors represent international cricket, which makes for powerful matches.
Earlier this year, Texas hosted the first-ever T20 Cricket World Cup in the United States, as well as the Major League Cricket USA. The quick-fire game usually lasts around 90 minutes, and this will allow players to be more aggressive while showing their skills.
In anticipation of the upcoming tournament, UT Dallas is undergoing facility improvements, which include upgrading the current university cricket field, light installation, and ground preparation for spectators. The tournament streaming will be available for worldwide viewing. The seating will include 2040 bleacher seats and a tented VIP area.
“Cricket's popularity in the U.S. is on the rise, and this tournament will bring world-class cricket to American shores. Our collaboration with UT Dallas is a perfect match, combining our expertise in cricket with their facilities to create an unforgettable experience, “said Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the NCL USA, in media reports.