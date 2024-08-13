Netherlands Win Against Canada by 5 Wickets In International Cricket Champion League
By Jeniffer Achieng
The competitive match between two strong nations Netherlands and Canada was played at Sports Spark Duivesteijn Voorburg Netherlands. Out of the matches that Canada and Netherlands have faced each other Canada won once and Netherlands came out champions in many occasions. The fascinating game was not broadcasted on live Television but fans tunef into fan code for live streaming.
Canada won the toss but opted to bat first. Canada suffered its first loss in five matches in ICC men’s Cricket World Cup League and they were beaten by 5 wickets by their opponent Netherlands. Canada finished at 194 all out in its innings and in the 46th over Netherlands triumphed and finished at 195 for five.
Netherland’s top batter Max O’Dowd was named player of the match after he led the way at 79 out with eighty-four in his 119 ball innings. Canadian batting attack was led by Wicket keeper Shreyas Movva with 65 runs from 90 balls.
Netherland’s top batsmen Max O’Dowd and Michael Levitt were in control until former Canada Captain Saad Bin Zafar took three wickets in his second bowling. Kirton left after scoring four balls for one run, Harsh Thaker added 35, Opener Dilpreet Bajwa added 25 and Bin Zafar 22
“Honestly, we didn’t bowl that badly, our players took 40-odd overs to chase the runs. All in all, it was not a bad game from us, just some little areas to improve on,” said new Canada Captain Nicholas Kirton.
The flying Dutchmen’s Captain Scott Edward played a crucial role in the team’s victory.” I want to congratulate my team for the job well done, they worked hard and prepared for this well. We are looking forward for more wins in the coming matches,” he told the media.
The best Dutch bowler was Kyle Klein taking four wickets at the expense of 33 runs. In the International Cricket ranking Netherlands and Canada were ranked in the 14th and 15th position respectively. Canada will face U.S ranked 19th and Netherlands again on August 17.