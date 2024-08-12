New Zealand Invites Young Seamers For Important Afghanistan And Sri Lanka Tests
By Mohamed Bahaa
As they get ready for a series of crucial games against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, New Zealand's cricket team has strategically added members to their Test squad. Calling up promising fast bowlers Will O'Rourke and Ben Sears marks the Black Cap's intention to rebuild following a dismal T20 World Cup performance. Following their surprising withdrawal from the T20 World Cup group stages in June, which included a startling loss to Afghanistan, the forthcoming games represent the team's return to the international scene.
First facing Afghanistan in a one-off Test in Noida, India, the Black Cap will then have a two-Test series against Sri Lanka late September. For O'Rourke and Sears, who are about to make their foreign Test debuts, these games will be especially important. With nine wickets for 93 runs against South Africa, the 23-year-old O'Rourke made an outstanding start earlier this year. Likewise, in his first against Australia in March, 26-year-old Sears took five wickets despite the team's loss.
Head coach Gary Stead of New Zealand voiced faith in the younger seamers, saying, "It's always great when young guys force their way into squads through performance. I know Will and Ben are really looking forward to the challenges of Test cricket in the sub-continent."
All-rounder Michael Bracewell will make a comeback for the first time in the Test team. Bracewell's tenacity and will have brought him a spot in all three game forms. "Michael's had to show plenty of resilience to rehabilitate his injuries and force his way back into the Black Caps across all three formats," Stead said.
As New Zealand gets ready to face India in a three-match series in October and November, then three home Tests against England in December, these September Tests mark only the start of a hectic season for the country.
New Zealand Test Squad:
Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Kane Williamson, Will Young