Next ICC Meeting Set To Be Held In Bangladesh
By Ian Omoro
Bangladesh Cricket Board President Nazmul Hasan has stated that the country is prepared to host the ICC board meeting in the near future and that the election of the sport's governing body may also take place there.
The ICC's current chairman is Greg Barclay. Barclay was unanimously chosen to serve as ICC chairman for a second two-year term that ends later this year, in November 2022.
"It has been confirmed that the next ICC board meeting will be in Dhaka. Possibly the election [of the ICC] would take place here," Nazmul told reporters during an impromptu press conference.
"I think there will be an election (in the ICC) as the current chairman will have the last board meeting. We are expected to give our election mandate by this time," he added.
While the ICC was concerned about the instability in the nation, Nazmul informed them that Bangladesh is proceeding with arrangements to host the 2017 Women's T20 World Cup, as per his attendance at the most recent ICC board meeting.
Members of the International Cricket Council were reportedly keeping an eye on events in Bangladesh, where public protests on the streets forced the government to declare an emergency last week, which hasn't been lifted, in order to maintain control over the country's affairs.
Upon his arrival at the ICC meeting in Sri Lanka, Nazmul stated that he was convinced by the representatives of other countries that the tournament could be held according to schedule.
"When I went there, the situation of the country was very bad, and there was no communication with Bangladesh from outside, and the news they were getting was something they were quite afraid of. But after seeing me, they said at least they were convinced that everything was alright in the country. After that, there was no discussion about it, and all they wanted to know was what had happened. For us, the important thing is the Women's World Cup that we will host here," he concluded.