On Rain-Interrupted Day Maharaj's Marathon Spell keeps West Indies Under Control
By Mohamed Bahaa
As South Africa kept a strong hold on the West Indies during a third day of their Test match plagued by rain, Keshav Maharaj bowled a relentless 28-over stint from the Media Centre End, broken only by weather breaks. Though persistent, only four West Indian wickets fell; rain and a slow surface reduced chances of a clear result. South Africa is still in a good position, though, since the West Indies behind by 212 runs.
Runs have been few on a slow pitch. Reaching their greatest first-innings score in nine away Tests since Christchurch 2022, South Africa could to add just 13 runs to their overnight total. To take advantage of this, they required fast wickets; while the West Indies resisted, some blunders in the field by South Africa worsened the difficulty on a surface fit for aggressive play.
The batting conditions were challenging from start. Jayden Seales's second ball kept low, almost unnerving Wiaan Mulder. With an aggressive style, Kagiso Rabada guided South Africa's attempts to score early but his innings was cut short when he edged Jomel Warasant to Joshua Da Silva. Lungi Ngidi bowled by Seales quickly finished South Africa's innings, contributing just 13 runs to their overall count.
The West Indies found runs equally elusive as they were under a tough spell from bowlers from South Africa. With the new ball, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi presented various difficulties, therefore restricting the West Indies to just 23 runs in the opening 10 overs. Wiaan Mulder immediately took Ngidi's place, although Maharaj was first brought in early, the 13th over, after Rabada's spell ended.
Nearly dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite in his second over, Maharaj made an impact right away, but Aiden Markram dropped a poor catch at slide. Content to slog out his innings, Brathwaite just scored 7 runs off 43 balls at that point. More proactive in his approach, Mikyle Louis performed the covers with grace, but he too succumbed to Maharaj, bowled by an arm ball soon before noon.
After the second session began, rain delayed play, but Brathwaite's concentration stayed clear as he struck Maharaj six times. Debutant Keacy Carty surprised with his poise; he particularly punched Rabada for four behind point. With Maharaj and the seamers turning quickly, South Africa's few options bowlers still applied pressure.
After a difficult 35 runs off 131 balls, Brathwaite, trying a single off Ngidi, was run out on the stroke of tea and South Africa finally broke through. The rain came back, adding more delays; but, Maharaj swiftly struck again, trapping Carty LBW and dismissing Alick Athanaze, caught at slip by Markram.
The West Indies ended the day on 145 for 4, still trailing greatly and battling uphill on a demanding pitch with South Africa's disciplined bowling.