Ricky Ponting hopes to coach an Indian Premier League team
By Caroline Chepkorir
Ricky Ponting completed a successful tournament in the USA as the title-winning coach of the Washington Freedom in the major cricket league in 2024. The 49-year-old Ponting has spoken about his hope return to the Indian Premier League.
Former Australia Skipper Ponting resigned as Delhi Capitals’ head coach last month after seven years. He accepted that the lack of silverware was the reason for his exit. The three-time World Cup winner wants to coach an IPL franchise once again; he revealed that he had a great time every year at the league. He believes that Delhi Capitals could appoint a local coach who can give more time off season.
“I’d love to coach again in the IPL. I’ve had a great time every year that I’ve been involved, whether that was in the early days as a player or the couple of years I had at Mumbai as head coach there. I’ve had seven seasons at Delhi, which unfortunately didn’t really work out the way that I would have wanted and certainly the way that the franchise would have wanted. Me going there was all about trying to bring some silverware to the team, and that didn’t happen,” he said in media reports.
Delhi capitals in the management of Ponting’s coaching and Pant as captain. Delhi Capitals finished in sixth place in the points table during the IPL 2024.
England has a vacant spot for the head coach after Matthew Mott left. However, Ponting has clearly stated that he is not interested in coaching roles in the international arena. Ponting was also asked to take over England’s Test side, but New Zealand’s Brendon McCullum eventually took up the role.
“I’m on record saying that international jobs for me right now are not really where my life is at, as there’s just so much more time taken up with an international job. Coaching other international teams is one thing; coaching England for an Australian is probably something slightly different, but right now there’s sort of enough on my plate as I’ve got a bit more coming up in the next couple of months in the UK,” he also said in media reports.