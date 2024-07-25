Rising Star in American Cricket: Sanjay Krishnamurthi
By Mohamed Bahaa
In a remarkable turn of events, 21-year-old Sanjay Krishnamurthi, a computer science student at San Jose State University, has become a prominent figure in the budding Major League Cricket (MLC) scene in the United States. Krishnamurthi, who has been honing his cricket skills with the San Francisco Unicorns for the past two summers, delivered a stunning performance that has catapulted him into the spotlight.
During a high-stakes match on July 22, 2024, at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas, Krishnamurthi faced off against the formidable Washington Freedom. The young cricketer smashed an impressive 79 runs off just 42 balls, a feat made even more significant as it came against the league's top team and its star bowler, Saurabh Netravalkar. Netravalkar, a renowned cricketer and software engineer based in San Mateo, had led his team to an undefeated season and had previously been instrumental in the U.S. team's shocking victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.
Krishnamurthi's outstanding performance in the rain-shortened match earned him the coveted player of the match title. His aggressive playstyle, which included hitting six sixes and five boundaries for four runs each, showcased his exceptional talent and composure under pressure.
Corey Anderson, captain of the San Francisco Unicorns, praised Krishnamurthi's performance, saying, "That was incredible. I am not surprised. We have seen glimpses of him. He is only 21 and has got a mature head on his shoulders.” Krishnamurthi himself attributed his success to a focused mental approach and an advantageous pitch that favored his playstyle. "I decided to go hard from the beginning, taking my chances, and it worked out today,” he explained.
Balancing his academic pursuits and cricket career, Krishnamurthi is set to graduate in 2025. His LinkedIn profile reflects his dedication to both fields, detailing his studies at San Jose State and his involvement in local cricket matches as part of the Northern California Cricket Association.
As MLC enters its second season, the league is steadily gaining traction with its six-team lineup, although most games are held at a dedicated cricket stadium near Dallas. Future plans include the development of a San Jose stadium, though completion is still years away according to a Forbes report.
With the Unicorns now gearing up for the crucial qualifier match against the Freedom, Krishnamurthi's stellar performance has undoubtedly boosted their morale. The upcoming match will determine whether they secure a direct spot in the championship or face additional challenges to get there.
In just one unforgettable evening, Sanjay Krishnamurthi has transitioned from a promising young talent to a rising star in American cricket, blending his academic and athletic pursuits into a story of inspiration and achievement.