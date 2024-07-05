San Francisco Unicorns Eye Successful MLC Season With New Signings
By Moses Ochieng
The San Francisco Unicorns concluded their erratic campaign by losing from a winning position in their final group stage game against the Texas Super Kings. Despite having TSK at 92 for 5 in the 14th over, the Unicorns were defeated with 5 balls to spare as Milind Kumar and Daniel Sams dashed their hopes in a short span. The Unicorns began their MLC journey impressively by defeating the highly favoured MI New York by 22 runs. This game also marked Corey Anderson's return from cricketing obscurity with a brilliant 91 off 52 balls. Anderson ended the tournament as the Unicorns' top scorer with 190 runs in 5 games.
The Unicorns selected veteran Liam Plunkett as their primary pick for $70,000 in last year’s draft. The 39-year-old proved invaluable, outperforming the younger Carmi Le Roux and Haris Rauf in both wickets and economy rate. However, the tournament was a disaster for captain Aaron Finch, who managed only 68 runs with a dismal strike rate of 88, marking the twilight of his career. The Unicorns' inconsistent campaign reflected the performances of their international stars, including Marcus Stoinis and Finn Allen, neither of whom managed a score over 40 runs in 5 innings.
The Unicorns made significant changes to their international roster, placing high hopes on their major signing, Pat Cummins. While there might have been a temptation to appoint Cummins as captain following Aaron Finch’s retirement, the Unicorns management chose Anderson for his local knowledge. Rising star Jake Fraser-McGurk aims to continue his impressive IPL form, where he scored 330 runs at a strike rate of 234.04. Kiwi Finn Allen retained his spot despite a mediocre season with the bat. Josh Inglis and Sherfane Rutherford have been brought in to strengthen the middle order, while fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Matt Henry will be central to the Unicorns' bowling attack.
The Unicorns went all out to secure former Pakistan U19 captain Hassan Khan at this year's MLC domestic draft, awarding him a $75,000 contract for his impressive all-round performance in last year's Minor League Cricket tournament, where he scored 220 runs in 5 innings at a strike rate of 181 and took 11 wickets with an economy rate under 5. Khan will join left-arm spinning all-rounders Sanjay Krishnamurthy and Karima Gore. Former West Indies wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton has also been recognized for his consistent Minor League performances. Liam Plunkett returns for another MLC season, potentially his final one, while Carmi Le Roux has been retained as the only left-handed seam option for the Unicorns.
“MCW players are cricket mad and they love what they’re seeing from MLC. The quality on show and its global appeal continues to build a major following, so it makes perfect sense for MCW to partner with the Unicorns, the league’s most ambitious brand. With Pat Cummins and global superstars signed for this season, the Unicorns have put their cards on the table and staked their claim to the trophy early, and we’re fully behind them in their mission to bring home its first Major League Cricket championship,” Lee Yong Fuk, Chief Marketing Officer at Mega Casino World, said in media reports.
Possible Unicorn XI: Pat Cummins, Haris Rauf, Carmi Le Roux, Jake Fraser McGurk, Finn Allen, Josh Inglis, Corey Anderson, Sherfane Rutherford, Tajinder Singh, Hassan Khan, Liam Plunkett.