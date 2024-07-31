Sanjay Krishnamurthi: A Rising Star in American Cricket
By Caroline Chepkorir
Major League Cricket finished its second season in July 2024. The league has evolved as an excellent platform for international players. One of the most memorable moments was that of Sanjay Krishnamurthi, a 21-year-old computer science student. He struck the winning run for the San Francisco Unicorns on July 22 where he scored 79 off 42 balls against the Washington Freedom. This triumph highlighted the potential of US-born cricketers.
Sanjay Krishnamurthi was born in Arizona on June 2, 2003. He became hooked with cricket after he watched the 2011 World Cup with his father, and his family eventually relocated back to Bangalore. He began his career as a left-arm spinner. He eventually transformed from spinner to hitter. Sanjay Krishnamurthi went to Houston in 2020 and took part in the USA cricket training camp. He decided to focus his career on US cricket.
Sanjay was chosen for the minor league cricket competition in the United States in June 2021. He made his international debut in 2021, playing an ODI against Nepal. He has played three ODIs in his career.
In the MLC 2024 match between the San Francisco Unicorns and the Washington Freedom, only one run from three deliveries was required. The young batsman hit the winning single with a simple stroke to deep midfield.
Despite the magnitude of the situation and his scant expertise, the batter showed a tremendous restraint. The modest reaction compared with what one would anticipate in such a high-pressure environment.
"Just letting the emotions set in. In addition, I guess it was not necessarily the most important game for the team, right. Because I felt like this was just a preparation for the playoffs, which is where it really counts,” stated Sanjay Krishnamurthi in media reports. “There were a few shots that I played and then surprised myself. Like, even the second ball that I had for six off Akeal Hosein, it was not necessarily in my mind to hit that ball for six. However, when I saw the ball, I just hit it. And I think I realized just how powerful I can be when I don’t get in my own way, in a way, like when I’m fearless for playing,” he added.