Sanju Samson Is Not Afraid Of Being Left Off The National Team
By Mohamed Bahaa
Sanju Samson, an India wicketkeeper-batsman who has been passed over by selectors many times, is still not giving up, even though he has been left out of recent key national teams. Since his first international match in 2015, the leader of the Rajasthan Royals has often been on the outside. Most recently, he was left out of the teams for the Asia Cup 2023 and the ODI World Cup 2023. Even though Samson was on India's T20 World Cup 2024 list, he didn't play in any of the games. The last time he played for his country was in a three-game T20I series against Sri Lanka. He played in two games but did not score.
The 29-year-old said at a recent event that he isn't too worried about these losses as long as Team India is doing well. I'll just play whenever they pick me. Our team is doing well at the end of the day. I'm the type of person who believes in something bigger than themselves." Samson explained, "I just try to look on the bright side of things when I can and keep working hard."
Samson played in a five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe before the Sri Lanka series. He played in three games in this series and made a big difference in the last one, hitting fifty runs and helping India win the series 4-1.
Samson has scored 444 runs in 30 T20Is and 510 runs in 16 ODIs since his first international game. Samson has been a constant in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has also done a lot for his country. He has scored 4,419 runs in 167 games, with three centuries and 25 half-centuries. During the 2024 IPL season, he really shined. He made 531 runs in 15 games for Rajasthan Royals, which put him in fifth place for most runs scored in the tournament.
In the meantime, Team India, coached by Rohit Sharma, lost all three of their ODIs against Sri Lanka by scores of 0–2. After the first game finished in a tie, Sri Lanka won the next two games to win the series under the leadership of Charith Asalanka.