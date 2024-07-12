Seattle Orcas Clinch First Win of the Season with Nine-Wicket Triumph Over LA Knight Riders
By Moses Ochieng
The Seattle Orcas secured their first victory of the season on Tuesday July 9th, with a dominant nine-wicket win over the LA Knight Riders, achieved with just one ball to spare. After being invited to bat first, the LA Knight Riders posted a total of 168/6, thanks to Jason Roy’s steady 69 and David Miller’s explosive unbeaten 44 in the final over. However, this target proved insufficient as Ryan Rickelton (103*) and Quinton de Kock (51*) formed a massive 152-run partnership, steering the Seattle Orcas to a successful run chase.
The Orcas began their innings strongly, despite losing Nauman Anwar (9) to Spencer Johnson’s pace. By the end of the six-over powerplay, the Orcas were 51/1, with opener Rickelton leading the scoring. Rickelton reached his half-century in 31 balls, hitting six boundaries and two sixes, while de Kock focused on rotating the strike. At the halfway mark, the Orcas were 81/1, with de Kock contributing just 13 runs.
Ryan Rickelton maintained his aggressive form, hitting Shakib Al Hassan for two consecutive sixes in the 11th over and taking Corne Dry for 15 runs shortly after. Quinton de Kock also joined in the onslaught, smashing Ali Khan for a six and a four in the 13th over.
Rickelton continued to find boundaries with ease, reaching his maiden T20 century in the penultimate over, completing the milestone in 63 balls with nine fours and five sixes. In the same over, de Kock secured his half-century with a commanding six off Andre Russell. With just three runs needed in the final over, the Seattle Orcas finished at 169/1 in 19.5 overs, clinching their first victory of the season.
Earlier in the day, the LA Knight Riders benefitted from Jason Roy's quick scoring, who made 69 runs with early boundaries. Skipper Sunil Narine (5) fell early to Zaman Khan in the fourth over. By the end of the powerplay, the Knight Riders reached 40/1. Batting at number three, Unmukt Chand (18) struggled to build momentum and eventually edged a delivery from Harmeet Singh back to the pavilion. Shortly after, Harmeet Singh struck again, dismissing Shakib Al Hassan for 7 runs.
Meanwhile, Jason Roy reached his fifty in 39 balls, hitting three fours and four sixes along the way. David Miller (44*) joined Jason Roy in the 13th over and immediately showed his aggressive intent, smashing Harmeet Singh for a six over covers in just his third delivery faced.
Roy was dismissed in the 16th over by Gannon while trying to accelerate the run rate. Andre Russell (14) managed only a six before falling to Zaman Khan in the 19th over. Despite these setbacks, David Miller orchestrated an exciting conclusion for the LA Knight Riders, smashing Nandre Burger for 24 runs in the final over, which included four boundaries and a six, allowing the Knight Riders to finish with a total of 168/5.
"I'm just happy to be out there and contribute to the team. I was panicking when I got close to the ton, and Quinton de Kock wasn't helping as well. It's always fun to play with him; he is a phenomenal player. The wicket was a bit sticky early on, but it got better, and that's why we chased. It was a shocking run with which I completed the hundred, and we decided before that whatever happens, we would run and luckily Narine missed," Ryan Rickelton, the Player of the Match, said in media reports.