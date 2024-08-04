Second ODI; Sri Lanka Crushes India by 32 Runs, Taking a 1-0 Lead
By Caroline Chepkorir
Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay starred in the second ODI, he scored 6/33 as Sri Lanka defeated India by 32 runs. In pursuit of a 241-run target, India was bowled out for 208. Rohit went after he scored 64 off 44 balls, while the other Indians failed to deliver encouraging performances.
Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and chose to bat first against India in the second ODI. Axar Patel played smart cricket and shared a 38-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar, which kept India ticking. However, after Axar's dismissal, it was all over for India.
Earlier, the Indian spinners weaved a web that held Sri Lanka to 240 for 9 in 50 overs. Washington Sundar was India's best bowler; he took three wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav claimed two. Meanwhile, Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage built a crucial 72-run partnership for the seventh wicket, which boosted Sri Lanka's innings and assisted their team to post a tough total on a tricky surface.
India got off to a terrific start, with the Captain, he scored a magnificent 33-ball half-century and Shubman Gill helped. However, Rohit was dismissed, and the Indian innings quickly collapsed, which left them in a tough situation at 132/5. Fortunately, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube's strong innings helped them get close to winning; they needed only one run from 14 balls. However, successive wickets by Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh destroyed India's chances of victory.
“There was a lot of pressure coming from the side. I am coming out of a layoff. I had to do something, and it is easier to take credit. I want to give credit to the batters as well. They put on 240 runs, and that helped me bowl in good areas. Hasaranga is the Number 1 spinner. I have to understand the atmosphere of the team and the team balance. I have to keep pushing myself. There was assistance in the wicket; I was trying to hit the good areas. Once I got my first wicket, it built up my confidence. Fortunately, I was able to take six wickets,” said Jeffrey Vandersay, player of the match, in media report.