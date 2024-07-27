Shoaib Malik Retires From International Cricket
By Ian Omoro
Shoaib Malik, the former captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team, has declared categorically that he will not be playing for the Men in Green again. Malik has announced his retirement from Test and ODI cricket, but he hasn't decided when to end his career in T201 cricket. The seasoned batsman, who possesses a plethora of experience, has put up his boots for the Pakistan cricket squad.
Malik has stated unequivocally that his international career is finished, even though he is still participating in league cricket. Though he did offer himself for consideration in the ICC T20 World Cup squad, Babar Azam was named captain for the matches in the USA and the West Indies; hence, he was not selected.
“No, I am happy and satisfied after playing for so many years. I have no interest in playing for Pakistan again. I have already announced my retirement in two formats. I have been playing league cricket and enjoying my time. Wherever I get an opportunity to play, I try to make the most of it,” Shoaib Malik told Cricket Pakistan.
The 42-year-old cricket player is an accomplished professional in the game. He has announced his retirement from the longer formats of the game, but he hasn't announced T20Is yet. He may, however, soon announce his retirement from Twenty20 international cricket, given his recent declaration that he has no plans to play for Pakistan evermore.
Remarkably, Malik said goodbye to Test cricket in 2015 and to One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in 2019, signifying important turning points in a legendary career.
“I have no interest, but as I said in my previous interviews, I will announce my retirement from all forms of cricket once and for all,” Malik concluded.