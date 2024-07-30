Smith and Maxwell Power Washington Freedom to MLC 2024 Glory
By Mohamed Bahaa
In a commanding display, Washington Freedom secured the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 championship with a resounding 96-run triumph over the San Francisco Unicorns in Dallas. Spearheaded by Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell, Washington showcased their prowess both with the bat and ball, reaffirming their position as the top team of the season.
Smith and Maxwell were instrumental in the final, where Washington Freedom posted an imposing total of 207 for 5. Their formidable partnership of 83 runs off just 39 balls was crucial in building momentum in the latter half of their innings. The Unicorns, in response, crumbled under the pressure, managing only 111 runs before being bowled out. Marco Jansen played a pivotal role in dismantling the Unicorns' batting lineup by claiming three vital wickets, including both openers, which set the tone for the match.
Washington Freedom's journey to the title was marked by consistent performances, with five victories in the group stage that allowed them to secure a direct path to the final following their win against the Unicorns in the Qualifier. This final match epitomized their season, showcasing their all-round excellence and strategic gameplay.
Steven Smith, who had been surprisingly excluded from Australia’s T20 World Cup squad earlier this year, emerged as the backbone of Washington's innings. He overcame a slow start during the powerplay to score an impressive 88 off 52 balls, featuring six massive sixes. Smith transformed his early struggles—being just 10 off 12 balls in the sixth over—into a formidable 34-ball fifty. By the season's end, he stood as the joint second-highest run-scorer alongside Travis Head, amassing 336 runs with a strike rate of 148.67.
Travis Head, another star of the tournament with a strike rate exceeding 170, was dismissed early by Pat Cummins. After being given a reprieve in the opening over, Head edged to slip where Finn Allen secured the catch on his second attempt. Nevertheless, Andries Gous provided the initial spark for Washington as Smith found his rhythm. Haris Rauf's removal of Rachin Ravindra left the match finely balanced at 86 for 3. However, Smith and Maxwell seized control, notably taking 28 runs from Juanoy Drysdale's 13th over. Smith showcased his class with a spectacular scoop for six off Rauf but fell short of a century after a top edge off Cummins.
Despite his omission from Australia’s T20I squad for upcoming series against Scotland and England, Smith has had a fruitful stint in the US. Although Maxwell was dismissed in the following over, thanks to a stunning catch by Josh Inglis, Washington Freedom surpassed the 200-run mark.
San Francisco Unicorns’ chase never gained momentum. Jake Fraser-McGurk's underwhelming tournament concluded with an unfortunate edge onto the stumps off Jansen, finishing with only 81 runs at an average of 11.57. Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Allen fell during the powerplay, leaving the team with a daunting chase. Sherfane Rutherford’s dismissal, caught brilliantly at deep backward square by Ian Holland, epitomized the Unicorns’ struggle as their batting collapsed under the steep required run rate.
This victory not only crowned Washington Freedom as champions but also added another feather to Ricky Ponting's cap as a coach, coming just weeks after his departure from the Delhi Capitals.