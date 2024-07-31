Sri Lanka Creates Unwanted T20I History
By Mohamed Bahaa
Sri Lanka has set an unfortunate milestone by becoming the team with the most defeats in T20 International (T20I) cricket history. This unwanted record was cemented following their loss to India in the third and final match of the series at Pallekele. The loss marked Sri Lanka's 105th defeat in T20I matches, surpassing Bangladesh, who have suffered 104 losses in this format.
Trailing behind Sri Lanka are the West Indies and Zimbabwe, with 101 and 99 defeats, respectively, highlighting the competitive and unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.
In the Pallekele match, Sri Lanka, under the captaincy of Charith Asalanka, decided to field first after winning the toss. India faced initial setbacks but managed to recover with notable contributions from their batting lineup, posting a score of 137/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Shubman Gill was the top scorer with 39 runs off 37 deliveries, which included three boundaries. In the crucial final overs, Riyan Parag and Washington Sundar added valuable runs, scoring 26 and 25, respectively.
Leading Sri Lanka's bowling attack, Maheesh Theekshana delivered an impressive performance, taking three wickets for 28 runs in his four overs. Wanindu Hasaranga also made an impact by claiming two wickets for 29 runs, ensuring that the Indian batters were kept under pressure.
During their chase, Sri Lanka heavily relied on their top order. Kusal Perera led with 46 runs from 34 balls, hitting five fours, while Kusal Mendis supported with 43 runs off 41 balls, including three boundaries. Pathum Nissanka contributed 26 runs from 27 balls, featuring five fours. Despite these efforts, Sri Lanka equaled India's score at 137/8, pushing the game into a dramatic Super Over.
In the bowling department, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh were instrumental, each taking two wickets. Yadav’s defensive skills were crucial in the final over, which led to the Super Over. Additionally, Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar each claimed two wickets, solidifying India's defense.
During the Super Over, Sri Lanka struggled significantly, managing only 2/2. Suryakumar Yadav concluded the match emphatically by scoring a boundary on the first ball of the chase, sealing the victory for India.
Washington Sundar was honored as the Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round contributions, while Suryakumar Yadav received the Player of the Series award for his consistent performances throughout the series.
This series loss has been a sobering moment for Sri Lanka, emphasizing the need for introspection and strategy adjustments as they aim to improve their standing in the international T20 arena.