Sri Lanka Cricket Women Team Set For Historic Tour Of Ireland
By Mohamed Bahaa
The Sri Lankan women's cricket team, fresh from their Asia Cup victory, is scheduled to embark on a historic tour to Ireland for a series of matches this August. The tour, which will include two T20 Internationals and three One Day Internationals, is set to take place from August 11 to August 20, as confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket. The team is slated to depart for Ireland on August 6.
This tour marks a significant milestone as it will be Sri Lanka's first bilateral series in Ireland. For Ireland, it will be their third bilateral engagement of the year and their first on home soil, following their series against Zimbabwe and Thailand held in Zimbabwe and the UAE, respectively.
Ireland's women's team remains unbeaten in bilateral matches this year, but they face a formidable opponent in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan team has had an impressive run in 2024, winning 18 out of their 23 white-ball matches. Historically, Sri Lanka has a perfect record against Ireland, having won all three ODIs and three T20Is played between the two sides.
The last encounter between these teams was during the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup Qualifier, where Sri Lanka secured a decisive victory. Their anticipated clash in the 2021 ODI World Cup Qualifier was cancelled due to the tournament's suspension amid stringent travel restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The upcoming series will commence with the first T20I on August 11 in Dublin, followed by the second T20I on August 13 at the same venue. The focus will then shift to Belfast, where the three-match ODI series will begin on August 16. These ODIs will be a part of the 2022-2025 ICC Women's Championship cycle, adding further significance to the tour.
Both teams will be eager to gain valuable experience and fine-tune their strategies ahead of future international competitions. For Sri Lanka, this series offers a chance to solidify their dominance and build on their recent successes, while Ireland will be looking to leverage home advantage to challenge a top-tier opponent and elevate their status in women's cricket. The tour promises to deliver exciting and competitive cricket, showcasing the growing talent and competitiveness in the women's game.
This tour represents a critical test for Ireland as they seek to maintain their unbeaten streak against a highly accomplished Sri Lankan side.