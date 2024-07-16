Texas Super Kings Defeat MI New York By 15 Runs In MLC Match 12
By Caroline Chepkorir
On Monday, July 15, 2024, the Texas Super Kings managed to beat the MI New York by a 15-run win despite a spirited fight back from Rashid Khan and Monank Patel during their Major League Cricket 2024 fixture at the Grand Praire Stadium.
Going after 177 for the win, New York faced a setback as a result of Marcus Stoinis' bowling onslaught, leading to the loss of three wickets, including that of right-arm offbreak Nicholas Pooran, inside the power play. The situation went down the drain when skipper Kieron Pollard fell cheaply, leaving MINY at 52/5 in 11.2 overs.
At this moment, the winning team appeared to be the TSK, However, Rashid Khan walked out to the middle and introduced much-needed energy into the innings. His aggressive approach stabilized the innings and brought out the best in Monank Patel, hence turning the tide on TSK.
Rashid and Patel held onto the 97 runs for the sixth wicket, giving the New York ML a flash of hope. However, Dwayne Bravo conceded just 8 runs in the crucial 19th over, which effectively sealed the game for the Texas Super Kings TSK by a 15-run win.
Earlier, Faf du Plessis took full advantage of the power play, beating the MI New York bowlers across the field. His antagonistic approach paid off with a quick-fire fifty, setting a strong foundation for the Super Kings as they ended up scoring 176/6.
When MI New York added left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige to the attack in the ninth over, they made a breakthrough. Even though Kenjige was pricey, he was able to remove du Plessis, who had scored 61 off 38 balls, when he was caught long-on by Tim David trying for another huge smash.
Before Faf was dismissed, Devon Conway of New Zealand provided some much-needed support with a well-timed blow. But he was dismissed for forty by Ehsan Adil in the 14th over, falling short of his fifty. After that, the Super Kings had a mini-collapse and lost important wickets. The Super Kings crossed the 175-run threshold when Marcus Stoinis came up with some powerful punches towards the end.
In the bowling department, MI New York had their moments. With statistics on 1/17, Rashid Khan continued his economical streak and was the top performer. Trent Boult was expensive that day, but he did take a few wickets as well.
“I thought it was well done by the bowlers. They got off to a good start, but the way the guys bowled in the back half to keep them at 176 was great. We had just lost three wickets, and we did not need to take risks at that point. It's about keeping on trying different things. There are not a lot of games to go, but we'll see what happens,” said the New York captain, Kieron Pollard in a press conference after match.