Texas Super Kings End MI New York's MLC 2024 Campaign with Dominant Win
By Moses Ochieng
The Texas Super Kings cruised to a nine-wicket victory, ending MI New York's campaign in MLC 2024 on 24th of July. Marcus Stoinis (2 for 18) played a crucial role with the ball, while Faf du Plessis (72 off 47) and Devon Conway (51 off 43) spearheaded the chase with a 101-run partnership. Chasing a target of 164, Conway and du Plessis built a solid foundation with their 101-run stand. Captain Faf du Plessis delivered an impressive 72 off 47 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes, before being dismissed in the middle of the 13th over.
Conway allowed his captain to lead the charge, but once du Plessis was dismissed by Nosthush Kenjige, he stepped up with a steady unbeaten 50 off 42 balls. Aaron Hardie joined Conway and kept the pressure on with a rapid 34* off 20 balls, ensuring no late drama. The Texas Super Kings comfortably reached the target, finishing at 167/1 in just 18.3 overs. Hardie sealed the win with a boundary, rounding off a commanding performance by the Super Kings.
Earlier in the day, MI New York's innings had a shaky start after choosing to bat first. Dewald Brevis was dismissed for a duck in the very first over, caught by Stoinis off Zia-ul-Haq. Nicholas Pooran quickly followed, scoring just 8 runs before being out to Marcus Stoinis. With the score at 3/2, MINY found themselves in a difficult position.
Shayan Jahangir (26) and Monank Patel (48) tried to stabilize the innings with a 49-run partnership, but TSK's disciplined bowling kept the scoring rate in check. Patel's steady knock of 48 off 41 balls included five boundaries and a six. However, it was Rashid Khan who brought the much-needed momentum, scoring a blistering 55 off 30 balls with four sixes and four boundaries, helping MINY reach a respectable total.
Despite Rashid's impressive performance, TSK bowlers managed to prevent MINY from taking control of the game. Marcus Stoinis was the standout bowler, taking two wickets and conceding just 18 runs, while Noor Ahmad contributed with figures of 1/37 from his four overs.
“Really good intent. If you get a good powerplay then you can get ahead in the game. We were 50 for no loss and that was important. It was the balance of someone playing with merit, I am the aggressor but batting partnerships work when you complement each other. He (Conway) would be frustrated with that knock, it was one of those scratchy innings but an in-batter is always good to have in such chases. We were there and thereabouts with the run-rate all the time. We didn't know what to do at the toss, we knew they area good chasing team and that was the reason to bowl. 160 was below par, 180-185 would have been a good total on that wicket. Yes, Bravo got injured and we needed someone to bowl those last few overs. Stoinis stepping up and bowling the 19th over was unbelievable. Even Hardie bowling the last over made 5-10 runs difference, that is what you expect from experienced guys,” Faf Du Plessis, the player of the match, addressed in media reports.