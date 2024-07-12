Texas Super Kings Secure First Win of the Season By 7 wickets
By Moses Ochieng
The Texas Super Kings claimed their first victory in the 2024 Cognizant Major League Cricket season, defeating the San Francisco Unicorns by seven wickets at Church Street Park in Morrisville on Wednesday 10th July.
Chasing a modest target of 127, openers Faf du Plessis and Devon Conway started briskly, setting a strong foundation for the innings. Although Faf du Plessis was less aggressive compared to his century in the previous match against Washington Freedom, he played a supporting role to Conway's powerful hitting.
Scoring 34 off just 17 balls, du Plessis was eventually caught out, but by then, more than half of the target had been chased down. Conway, after scoring 32 off 19, retired hurt due to a finger injury. Aaron Hardie then took charge, scoring 34 off 23 balls to guide his team to victory despite Hassan Khan’s efforts.
Earlier, the San Francisco Unicorns struggled on a slightly slow pitch. Although they had a strong powerplay, scoring 74 runs, they lost three wickets, which caused them to lose momentum.
After Finn Allen (10) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (11) were dismissed by Zia Ul-Haq's excellent bowling, Matt Short tried to maintain the momentum with a resilient 33. However, his wicket in the 6th over dealt a significant blow, and the rest of the batting line-up struggled against the disciplined bowling of the Super Kings.
Mohammad Mohsin was the standout bowler for the Super Kings, delivering an impressive spell with figures of 4/13. His consistent line and length, along with his ability to extract movement from the pitch, posed significant challenges for the Unicorns' batters.
"We needed this win. We were good with the bat in the last game, but it was a washout. We have a few more batting options, and it was nice to mix up different bowlers. It's important to be in a good mental state; that helps with your performance. Earlier, you could have a strike rate of 120-130, but times have changed now. The tournament is nicely set up with star players, and it's nice to get six overseas players rather than the usual four in other leagues. The other five local players also have an important role in our team's success," Faf du Plessis, the victorious skipper of the Texas Super Kings, said to the press.
Praising Mohammad Mohsin for his bowling effort, he added, "he is my go-to spinner, and I hope he continues like this."