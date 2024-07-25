Texas Super Kings Triumph Over MI New York
The Super Kings ousted the defending champions, MI New York, in a decisive eliminator match at the 2024 Major League Cricket.
By Caroline Chepkorir
Captain Faf du Plessis led the Texas Super Kings to a nine-wickets win against defending champions MI New York in the 2024 major league cricket Eliminator match on Thursday in Dallas.
The Texas Super Kings chased a target of 164, and the they achieved 167/1 in the 18.3 overs, with Faf de Plessis who scored 72 off 47 balls, Devon Conway played an undefeated he struck 51 off 43 deliveries which contributed to the win.
The player of the match Faf de Plessis smashed three sixes and six fours. His 101 run partnership for the opener wicket with Conway laid a strong foundation for the chase.
Earlier the MI New York was elected to bat first and they lost Dewald Brevis for nought. Brevis was early to struck his lobbing it to mid-wicket in the first over of Zia-ul-Haq, while stonis dismissed Nicholas Pooran, who swatted a ball straight to mid-on and he did not get the required elevation on his aerial shot.
Monank Patel and Shayan Jahangir smashed a 49 runs partnership off 39 deliveries, which guided MI New York to 67 for 2 in 10 overs. Jahangir holed out long off Dwayne Bravo to the first ball of the 11th over. The batting side encouraged Rashid Khan, which he smashed a four and a six off Bravo over long on. By the end of the power play the score was 16 runs in the 11th over.
Even after Faf de Plessis was dismissed Conway and Hardie ensured a smooth finish. Hardie scored a quick-fire 40 off 20 balls, he knocked two sixes and three fours. The duo together put an unbeaten 66 runs stand which sealed the team victory.
“Really good intent. If you get good powerplay, then you can get ahead in the game. We were 50 for no loss, and that was important. It was the balance of someone playing with merit; I am the aggressor, but batting partnerships work when you complement each other. Conway would be frustrated with that knock; it was one of those scratchy innings, but an in-batter is always good to have in such chases. We consistently monitored the run-rate throughout the game. We didn't know what to do at the toss; we knew they were a good chase team, and that was the reason to bowl. 160 was below par; 180-185 would have been a good total on that wicket. Yes, Bravo got injured, and we needed someone to bowl those last few overs. Stoinis stepping up and bowling the 19th over was unbelievable. Even Hardie bowling the last over made a 5-10 run difference; that is what you expect from experienced guys,’’ said player of the match Faf De Plessis in media report.