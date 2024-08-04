The Hundred 2024: Joe Buttler Ruled Out
By Caroline Chepkorir
The 33-year-old cricketer took a break from cricket after England's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup. Initially, it was thought that he might return later in the competition, but further assessments revealed a more serious issue. As a result, Buttler has been ruled out of the entire tournament. This news is a significant blow to the Manchester Originals, who have struggled in his absence. The team will now look for a replacement to strengthen their team.
The Manchester Originals have not yet announced a replacement for Jos Buttler, as they get ready to play against the Northern Superchargers on Sunday in Leeds. The Lancashire star has played in all previous seasons of The 100; he scored 602 runs with an average of 40 and a strike rate of 145.
Simon Katich, the coach of the Originals, originally planned to bring in left-handed batter Keaton Jennings as a replacement for Buttler. However, the move fell through, and Jennings ended up playing for the London Spirit.
Buttler's injury has raised doubts about his availability for England's upcoming home series against Australia in September. The Three Lions are set to play three T20Is and five ODIs. Following this, England will tour the Caribbean islands in November for three ODIs and five T20Is.
England's captain, Jos Buttler, has a history of calf injuries. Two years ago, a calf strain sidelined him from a seven-match T20I series against Pakistan and threatened his participation in the T20 World Cup.
Last year, the Originals finished second in the Hundred; they lost to the Oval Invincible in the final. However, this time around, their campaign is not going well. Wayne Madsen is their best run-scorer in the current edition, with 76 runs in three games at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 108.57. Tom Hartley, a left-arm spinner, leads the Manchester Originals wicket-taking chart with four.
“Gutted to be missing the Hundred this year. Best of luck to the Manchester Originals for the rest of the campaign. Working hard to be 100% fit as soon as possible;” Joe Butter posted on his Instagram.