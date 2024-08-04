The ICC Prepares Contingency Plan for Champions Trophy Amid Uncertainty Over India's Participation
By Mohamed Bahaa
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is proactively preparing for the possibility that Team India might refuse to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy next year. While there has been no official announcement, the ICC has set a comprehensive contingency plan in motion.
During the recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Colombo, the ICC approved a budget of approximately $65 million. This budget allocation includes provisions for hosting several matches outside of Pakistan if necessary.
Although the issue of India's potential participation was not officially addressed at the AGM, a contingency plan has been outlined. According to a note from the Chief Executives Committee (CEC), "PCB has signed Host Agreement and has worked with management to draft an event budget which is submitted F&CA for approval. Management has also approved an estimate of the increase in the cost of staging the event if it is necessary to play some matches outside Pakistan." The exact alternative venues remain undisclosed.
In March 2024, a planning meeting and venue inspection took place in Pakistan, focusing on Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi. Significant renovation work is currently underway to upgrade these facilities.
The approved budget includes around $35 million for the competition itself, $20 million for participation and prize money, and an additional $10 million for the production costs of broadcasting the 15-match, 20-day tournament.
Earlier this year, Ankur Khanna, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the ICC, collaborated with Javed Murtuza, the CFO of the PCB, in Lahore to finalize the budget.
A tentative schedule has been circulated among broadcasters and participating teams. Notably, all of India's matches, including the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash on March 1, are scheduled to be held in Lahore. The tournament is set to feature two groups: Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, while Group B includes Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa.
India's matches are planned for February 20 against Bangladesh and February 23 against New Zealand. The tournament will kick off with Pakistan facing New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi. The semifinals are slated for March 5 in Karachi and March 6 in Pindi, with the final scheduled for March 9 in Lahore. However, these venues may be subject to change based on decisions from the Indian team and the Government of India.
An ICC inspection team will visit Pakistan next month to evaluate the three venues.
To facilitate the teams' preparations, the ICC has designated February 12-18 as a support period for practice matches and other preparatory activities. Teams will also participate in media and promotional events during this time, as per the guidelines set by the organizing committee. March 10 has been reserved as a backup day for the final in case of any unforeseen circumstances.