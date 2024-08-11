The Late Heroics Of Perry And Levick Maintain Phoenix In The Hunt
By Mohamed Bahaa
Thanks to a great all-round bowling performance that guarded a meager total of 121, Birmingham Phoenix kept their tournament dreams alive with a thrilling nine-run victory over Welsh Fire.
Leading the assault, Phoenix skipper Ellyse Perry delivered a crucial spell removing key hitters Sophie Dunkley and Sarah Bryce on consecutive balls. Earlier, Charis Pavely had made an early discovery by thin-edge dismissing Tammy Beaumont, leaving Fire floundering at 42 for 3.
With a 46 run partnership, Welsh Fire's Hayley Matthews and Jess Jonassen tried to guide the chase back on course. Driving the only six of the Fire's innings, Jonassen played under control as the pair sought to lead their side to triumph. But Hannah Baker's leg-spin delivered a vital blow, clean bowled Jonassen as she tried a reverse sweep, 34 runs needed from 27 balls.
Then Katie Levick grabbed front stage and drew Georgia Elwiss into a poor shot that landed beyond mid-off. Returning in the penultimate set of five, Levick caught Matthews at extra cover for 35 (38) trying to loft the ball over the infield. Emily Arlott retained her cool to bowl a perfect final set, guaranteeing Phoenix's victory even if 14 runs remained needed.
Sterre Kalis anchored Phoenix's batting earlier in the game, marking her first half-century of the tournament with a patient 55. Eight fours interspersed throughout Kalis's innings provide much-needed consistency on a difficult surface. Matthews's outstanding 3 for 32 with the ball helped the Phoenix to post a total that proved just sufficient to win.
" Obviously we struggled a bit at the start on a used pitch and I probably let the bowlers bowl a bit too much to me, rather than getting out there with more intent," Kalis, the Meerkat Match Hero, said reflecting on the win. " but I stuck around and finally got some away and felt alright! I'm really happy with the opportunity to go in up top, it was something I really wanted this year and to get an opportunity is something I really appreciate. Credit to Pez [Perry] early on and then the spinners. It wasn't the highest total to defend, so the bowlers did an amazing job to restrict them. Two more games to go. A good win for us today and hopefully we can stay in the competition."
As The Hundred gets toward its last stages, Phoenix stays very much in contention for a top-three place with this vital triumph.