Thrilling Start to USA U15 Girls’ National Championship
By Mohamed Bahaa
Players from the East and West teams engaged in a fierce competition during the U15 Girls’ National Championship opener on July 19th. The U15 Girls’ National Championship commenced with a bang, featuring a series of thrilling matches that captivated spectators. The first day was marked by intense competition and exceptional individual performances.
U15 Girls' national championship day one recap
In the opening match, the West team batted first, posting a score of 91/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Srinidhi Sagiraju led the charge with the bat, scoring an impressive 40 runs. Chinmayi Arivuselvan shone with the ball, delivering a stunning hat-trick in the final over to force the match into a super over. The East team's response was equally formidable, with Sahasra Gorla contributing 29 runs and Disha Kaveripakam taking 3 wickets for just 11 runs in her four overs. The match extended into a second super over, where the East team held their nerve to secure a thrilling victory on the final ball. Disha Kaveripakam's all-around brilliance earned her the Player of the Match award.
The second match saw the East team bat first, setting a competitive target of 117/4. Mahek Desai top-scored with 33 runs, supported by Disha Kaveripakam’s valuable 28 runs. The West team’s chase was led by Chinmayi Arivuselvan, who scored a quick 32 runs. Arohi Panchwagh's remarkable bowling performance, claiming 3/15, made the contest fiercely competitive. The West team managed to clinch the win on the very last ball, highlighting the closely matched abilities of both teams.
Each team ended the day with a win, promising an exciting continuation of the tournament.
The championship is also notable for its all-female umpire lineup, featuring Ms. Ivy Mahabir from New Jersey, Ms. Malathi Venkat from Georgia, and Ms. Mithila Moudgalya from Massachusetts. Their presence underscores the inclusive and progressive spirit of the tournament.
The first day of the U15 Girls’ National Championship has set a high standard, with both teams showcasing exceptional talent and determination. The tournament promises more exciting cricket in the days to come, as the young athletes continue to vie for glory.
U15 Girls' national championship day two recap
The second day of the U15 Girls' National Championship showcased the competitive spirit and emerging talents of young cricketers. The day's first match saw the West team secure a hard-fought victory against the East. Batting first, the West team posted a total of 83/9. Chinmayi Arivuselvan stood out with a brisk 24 runs off 14 balls and later delivered an impressive bowling performance, taking 3/15. Her all-around efforts earned her the Player of the Match award. Despite Saanvi Javiya's remarkable bowling figures of 4/17, the East team fell short, managing only 80 runs.
In a dramatic display of skill and determination, the West team’s precise bowling and sharp fielding proved pivotal in their narrow win. The victory highlighted the potential and promise of the players in the tournament.
The second match of the day saw the East team bounce back with a vengeance. They restricted the West team to a total of 84 runs, thanks to Monisha Sagi's economical bowling spell of 2/9, including a maiden over. Neerja Coudhari contributed 26 runs to the West's effort. Chasing the target, the East team clinched victory in the final over, with Mahek Desai leading the charge with a well-crafted 38 runs, ensuring a thrilling finish to the day’s play.
These exciting matches underscore the depth of talent and the competitive nature of the U15 Girls' National Championship.