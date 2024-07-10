Unicorn’s batter Finn Allen Fiery Return Leads them to Victory
By Moses Ochieng
For someone accustomed to the thrill of hitting 16 sixes in roughly 90 minutes and who enjoys living life in the fast lane, Finn Allen must have felt the pressure after arriving in Dallas with only one six in over 90 days. Despite a disappointing personal performance at the World Cup in the Caribbean, Allen showed no hesitation as he stormed to 63 off 37 balls, leading the San Francisco Unicorns to a dominant 7-wicket victory over the LA Knight Riders.
After a three-month injury break, Allen struggled to regain his form in the Caribbean. He couldn't replicate his impressive performances from the New Zealand summer, particularly the stunning innings against Pakistan that brought him fame. However, Allen managed to shine again, though briefly. His Unicorns teammate Harris Rauf, who had suffered from Allen's explosive batting in that famous innings by conceding three consecutive sixes, grimly smiled when Shakib Al Hassan faced a similar fate. Allen had already hit two sixes in consecutive deliveries off Andre Russell in the previous over, making it five consecutive sixes for the Kiwi opener.
Allen acknowledges New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi and Auckland coach Rob Nicol for providing a new outlook on his batting following the New Zealand summer. Ronchi advised Allen to simplify his stance and approach when facing the ball, suggesting he eliminate the trigger movement to better judge the length of the delivery.
"I think I had a few months out of the game with injuries before the World Cup so I had a good chance to hone my skills and think about how I want to play the game and I think I got rid of my trigger before the ball is bowled so I could be more still and I guess, pick up length a bit better and I think that certainly helped me. It took me time to get used to it but yeah, just trying to work hard behind the scenes and I guess have a stronger base as possible. There were no downsides. I think my trigger wasn't doing me any favours. It was if anything, hindering me," Allen said in media reports.
Allen's performance against Shakib, reminiscent of Klaasen, showcased his exceptional ability to pick the length, particularly from a spinner, which is often more challenging than from a pacer. He drove a full ball from Shakib straight down the ground. When Shakib adjusted his length, Allen quickly moved back in his crease to hit the ball long and straight again. These were not short deliveries; they were on a good length for a spinner. However, Allen's quick movements and strong base allowed him to power the ball straight, with one shot traveling over 99 meters—a shot popularized by Klaasen on the world stage.