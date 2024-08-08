US Cricket Squad Announced For Inaugural World Cup League 2 ODI Series
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The USAC Men’s Senior National Selection Panel has assembled a 15-player squad to participate in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup (CWC) League 2 ODI Series to be held in the Netherlands from 11th to 21st August.
This segment of CWC League 2 will involve six ODI matches where Team USA will take on the Netherlands and Canada twice. Subsequently, they will confront the same opponents in a T20I series commencing on 23rd August.
Notably, Saurabh Netravalkar and Andries Gous will be absent from the tri-series due to parental leave, and veteran all-rounder Corey Anderson will also be missing, making the team without their standout performers from the T20 World Cup.
“Following the remarkable success of the USA Men’s team in advancing to the Super8 Round of the ICC T20 World Cup, our attention is now directed towards the 2024-2026 CWC League 2 cycle,” stated Ravi Timbawala, Chair of USAC Men’s Senior Selection Panel.
“With an array of ODI Cricket matches scheduled in the upcoming months, our aim is to carefully integrate a blend of experience and youthful talent into the team,” added Ravi.
Canada revealed their team last month, appointing hard-hitting batsman Nicholas Kirton as the new captain following Saad Bin Zafar's leadership in the T20 World Cup. Long-standing coach Pubudu Dassanayake has also left.
The Netherlands will be missing several players who played in the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean. Players like Teja Nidamanuru, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, and Fred Klaassen will be absent from the upcoming tri-series on home soil from 11-21 August.
Seasoned all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe and key batsman Colin Ackermann are once again missing from Scott Edwards' team, while Musa and Shariz Ahmad have been recalled to the squad.
Speaking about the team selection, Ravi mentioned, “Given our secured spot in the T20 World Cup 2026, it is imperative that we undertake thorough preparations by nurturing emerging players and expanding our player pool”.