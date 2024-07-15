Washington Freedom Continues Unbeaten Streak in MLC 2024
With the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 concluded, the cricket world turned its attention to Major League Cricket 2024, the United States' premier T20 cricket competition. This is MLC's second season, with six teams: MI New York, Texas Super Kings, Los Angeles Knight Riders, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, and Washington Freedom.
Washington Freedom leads the MLC table with four matches played, three wins, and an unbeaten streak since the league's inception at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. Freedoms have a No Result of 1 and a Net Run Rate of 1.051, totaling 7 points.
Washington Freedom continued their unbeaten start to MLC 2024 by defeating LA Knight Riders in Morrisville, knocking them out for 129 with eight wickets and four overs remaining.
“It was good, we have been looking for the complete performance, pretty close to it. We bowled and fielded well and then it was a dominant chase at the end. Just gut feel and when the left-hander came in, initially Maxi was not supposed to bowl and then he came in and bowled really well. Thought it was a 160 wicket, 129 and we went in and were positive with the bat. Got a little partnership there,” Steve Smith said in media reports.
They face MI New York in their next encounter on July 17, 2024, at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas.
Texas Super Kings are in second place in the MLC with 6 points after 5 games played, having won just two and lost one, culminating in a No Result of 2 and a Net Run rate of 1.093. They have performed consistently since their first setback at the start of the season, winning three consecutive games, the most recent of which was a 15-run victory over MI New York.
“I thought it was a good pitch. Having played a couple of games here, it was probably one of the better ones. I thought if you bowl into the wicket then you can slow the scoring down,” said Faf du Plessis in media reports. On July 20, 2024, they will face the Giants of the League, the Washington Freedom, at the Grand Prairie.
Seattle Orcas sits at the bottom of the standings after playing three games, winning one and losing two, with a No Result of 0 and a Net Run rate of -1.007, giving them only two points. They face the San Francisco Unicorns tonight, July 15, 2024, at Church Street Park in Morrisville, who are now in fourth place after three matches, one win, one draw, and a Net Run Rate of -0.631, giving them three points.