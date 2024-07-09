West Indies Cricket Players Teach King Charles A New Handshake
It's good to be the king. King Charles III hosted the West Indies cricket team at Buckingham Palace in London in preparation for next week's first Test against England. That test will take place at Lord's Cricket Ground.
During the meeting, Charles was taught a new handshake by members of the West Indies cricket team.
Buckingham Palace said Prince Charles used the opportunity to express his "care and concern" for the residents of the islands affected by the hurricane. Diplomats from across the Caribbean region joined the team.
“The upcoming matches with England have added significance,” said team Captain Kraigg Brathwaite while speaking after meeting the King. "The hurricane was devastating to a few islands, time to go and make West Indians proud and put a smile on their face in these tough times."
Earlier this week, the King sent his "deepest condolences" to the people of the region and their families for the loss of life and destruction caused by the hurricane.
The West Indies cricket team is gearing up for their first Test match against England at Lord's, which starts tomorrow on July 10th, 2024. The series has entirely sold out.
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite acknowledged the challenges of the upcoming match but emphasized the team's determination to represent the Caribbean with pride. Fast bowler Shamar Joseph also expressed his eagerness to perform. The remarks were made in media statements
England will be fielding two debutants, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith, while James Anderson plays his farewell Test at Lord's.