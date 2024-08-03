West Indies Fast Bowler Kemar Roach Set For South Africa Series Return
By Mohamed Bahaa
Kemar Roach has rejoined the Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa after missing the recent England series due to a knee injury sustained in the County Championship. In a strategic move, Alzarri Joseph has been rested, and Joshua da Silva has been promoted to vice-captain.
Kevin Sinclair, who was part of the squad for the England series, is still recovering from a fractured left forearm after being hit by a Mark Wood delivery during the Trent Bridge Test.
West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Joshua Da Silva (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Bryan Charles, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.
Head coach Andre Coley commented, "We have decided to rest our vice-captain Alzarri Joseph for this series. Alzarri has had a considerable workload recently, and this break will allow him to recuperate and return to peak performance. Kevin Sinclair is presently recovering from an injury."
Jomel Warrican, Justin Greaves, and the uncapped Bryan Charles have been included in the squad for the South Africa Tests, having missed the England series.
Jeremiah Louis, who suffered a hamstring injury and missed the third Test against England, and Akeem Jordan, who replaced him, have been left out of the home series. Kirk McKenzie, who scored just 33 runs across the three Tests against England, along with Zachary McCaskie, has also been excluded.
The first Test against South Africa is scheduled to begin on August 7 at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. The second Test will follow at Providence Stadium in Guyana from August 15.
The upcoming series is seen as a critical opportunity for the West Indies to build momentum and refine their strategy as they look towards future international engagements. The inclusion of new and returning players aims to balance experience with fresh talent, providing a well-rounded squad ready to take on the challenges posed by South Africa.