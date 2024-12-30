Proteas Grit and Mentality Pave Way to WTC Final Glory
By Priscilla Jepchumba
South African captain Temba Bavuma praised the team's unwavering spirit and resilience after a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test that secured them a spot in the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's next June.
Post the game, an emotional Temba Bavuma opened up on what it meant to the Proteas to make it to another final.
“Still a bit surreal, Looking at the guys in the changing room, families being there enjoying the moment with us. I think it shows what it means and why we do what we do,” Bavuma said.
Bavuma emphasized the significance of this achievement, highlighting the team's unwavering belief in themselves throughout the campaign.
He acknowledged the challenges faced, particularly early on against India, and praised the team's ability to overcome adversity.
“The way we started our campaign against India, we were not given much of a chance,but we kept finding ways,” Bavuma said.
Bavuma shared a lighthearted scenario about his emotional state after the match especially after securing the win.
“I don’t know if I’ll be able to put my feelings and emotions into words, It is a big win, not just for myself, but for the coaches, team” Bavuma said.
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma attributed it to the mentality and attitude of the players that landed the Proteas a chance to add a silverware next June in the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s.
“In terms of talent and character present in the group, it speaks a lot. For the guys who have been around a little bit longer, it’s a lot more sentimental,” Bavuma said.
Kagiso Rabad and Marco Jansen pulled off a ninth-wicket heist in the first Test against Pakistan to guide the home side to a thrilling two-wicket win.
The duo forged an unbeaten 51-run stand, as Jansen 16 hit the winning boundary, while Rabada remained at the other end on 31 to guide South Africa to the maiden WTC Final.
“Seeing a guy like Rabada play like that at the end, I think he knew that the moment there was an opportunity to do something for the team, he was able to do it,” Bavuma said.
Looking ahead to the WTC Final, Bavuma declared that the team's sights are firmly set on winning the coveted title. The second Test against Pakistan is scheduled to begin on January 3rd in Cape Town.