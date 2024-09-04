Rashid Khan Ruled Out Of The One-off Test Against New Zealand
By Caroline Chepkorir
Rashid Khan has been ruled out of the test match against New Zealand due to his recurring back injury. He played a test match against Zimbabwe in 2021 and took 34 wickets at an average of 22.35. He had a lower back surgery in November following the ODI World Cup in India last year.
Khan had played a significant part for Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup, where they secured their semi-final appearance; he scored 14 wickets in the event.
Rashid Khan missed the field for four months, and he did not play in the BBL or SA20, along with Afghanistan’s games against Ireland, the UAE, India, and Sri Lanka. After he recovered, Khan competed in the three-match T20I Series against Ireland, the IPL 2024, the T20 World Cup 2024, the Hundred, the Shpageeza Cricket League, and Major League Cricket.
This year he sustained a Hamstring in the hundred. Also in the SCL, he got another back injury after he only played three matches, and he scored six wickets and knocked 53 runs off 26 in the last match in the league. However, Naseeb Khan disregarded the rumors of injury in the SCL 2024.
"Rashid did not experience any injuries and successfully completed his matches," said Nasseb Khan, the chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, in media reports.
In major league cricket, Rashid Khan played for the MI New York, and he had an impressive performance against the Los Angeles Knight Riders, which contributed to a four wickets victory and helped them to make it to the eliminator.
“I think it was much needed for us. Pleased with the win. Always pleasing when you win such a game. In a short competition, you need momentum, and this game has given us momentum, and it will help us in the upcoming games,” said Rashid Khan after the victory in media reports.
He will continue to play in the three-match one-day international series against South Africa in the United Arab Emirates beginning in September.
“Following Rashid Khan's back operation last year, his doctors advised him to refrain from participating in long-format cricket for one year," said Naseeb Khan in media reports.
The Afghanistan test team has begun practicing in Greater Noida for the upcoming Test against New Zealand, which would be the first time the two teams will be playing against each other in the format.