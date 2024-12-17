Richie Richardson Achieves 100 Men's ODI Milestone As Match Referee
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has congratulated Richie Richardson for officiating in 100 Men’s One Day Internationals as a Match Referee.
Richardson, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, reached the landmark on Tuesday in the first ODI between South Africa and Pakistan in Paarl.
The 62-year-old former West Indies captain has also officiated in 52 Tests, 106 T20Is, eight Women’s ODIs and 15 Women’s T20Is since making his international debut in February 2016.
Sean Easey, ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees said in a press statement: “This is the third milestone achievement for Richie in recent months and he deserves all the attention that he is getting.
“Richie has used his experience as a player and Team Manager to great use in his role as an ICC Match Referee, officiating with immense composure in different parts of the world and earning the respect of stakeholders. We are fortunate to have him on our Elite Panel.
“On behalf of the ICC, I wish Richie all the best for his 100th ODI and wish him many more accolades in the years to come.”
Commenting on this Richardson said: “Reaching 100 ODIs is special for me because this occasion comes soon after I reached 100 T20Is and 50 Test matches. Though I have never been the one to aim for records or milestones, such landmarks do give you the chance to look back on your journey.
“I have had a highly satisfying stint as a match referee and take great pride in my job just as I used to always feel honoured to be representing the West Indies as a cricketer.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the International Cricket Council and Cricket West Indies for backing me. I am also thankful to my near and dear ones for all their support over the years.”
Richardson, whose international career as a cricketer stretched from 1983 to 1996, aggregated 5,944 runs in 86 Test matches and 6,248 runs in 224 One Day Internationals.
He was inducted into the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees in 2016.