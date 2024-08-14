Ricky Ponting Is Confident In Jason Gillespie Leading Pakistan Test Team
By Mohamed Bahaa
Respected former Australian cricket team captain Ricky Ponting has expressed his faith in Jason Gillespie's ability as the recently hired head coach of Pakistan's Test cricket squad. Playing alongside Gillespie for many years, Ponting hailed his former friend as a "deep thinker" with a coaching track record.
Gillespie appointed head coach of Pakistan's red-ball team in April 2024. Beginning with a home series against Bangladesh on August 21, his tenure starts with the ICC World Test Championship events and proceeds with matches against England in October and a difficult away series against South Africa in December.
Ponting compared former opener Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, with Gillespie during an interview on the ICC Review. Ponting underlined Gillespie's effective coaching career spanning several teams, including his leadership responsibilities in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Punjab Kings, the Big Bash League (BBL) with Adelaide Strikers, and English counties including Yorkshire and Sussex.
"Jason Gillespie is somewhat like Gambhir in his coaching approach. His record speaks for itself, and though he will face challenges, I believe his thoughtful and quiet demeanor will serve him well," Ponting said.
The Australian legend also noted the friendship among former colleagues, exposing their support of Gillespie in his new post. "We have a few WhatsApp groups from our playing days, and everyone has congratulated him and wished him success. After Pakistan's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, changes were necessary, and I believe Gillespie is the right person to bring about those improvements," Ponting said.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also strategically decided to name Saud Shakeel the vice-captain of the Test team as Pakistan gets ready for the forthcoming series against Bangladesh. Pakistan is trying to confirm their spot in the ICC World Test Championship rankings, where they presently rank fifth, hence this promotion is in line. To keep competitive in the worldwide event, the team wants to get good outcomes in the forthcoming series.
Pakistan's Test team, led by Gillespie, is ready for a fresh chapter, and cricket enthusiasts all around will be attentively observing as he offers his experience and strategic sense to the position.