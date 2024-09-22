Rishabh Pant Returns To The Test Series With A Century
By Caroiline Chepkorir
In 2022, India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant sustained multiple injuries after a terrible car accident. He underwent surgeries and a year and two months of rehabilitation. Despite this, he made a comeback as captain for the Delhi Capitals in the 2024 IPL, and he later made an appearance for India B in the Duleep Trophy. He was part of the India team in the first test between India and Bangladesh in Chennai.
In the Test, he contributed crucial 167 runs for the fourth wicket with Shubman Gill, who scored 119 off 176 balls, which helped India recover from a dangerous 67/3 to 287/4, and it was declared in its second innings. Pant expressed his emotions after the match.
“It was emotional; I wanted to score in every match, which didn’t happen, but I wanted to do well in tests, which is where I belong the most. Being on the field gives me pleasure more than anything else,” Pant said in Sport 18.
“I don’t know what people say outside, but I try to read the situation in my own way. When you are 30-3, it's important to establish a strong partnership. That’s what Gill and I did. To do it with a guy who I have a great relationship with is special,” Pant added.
Skipper Rohit Sharma praised Pant’s comeback. He recognized the hard times he has been through since the accident.
“He came back in the IPL, then followed by the World Cup, a very successful World Cup, and then obviously this is the format he loves the most. For us, it was never about what he was going to do with the bat. We always knew what he had with the bat and with the gloves as well. It was just about getting him back in the game and giving him that game time. Credit to him as well. He went on to play the Duleep Trophy and got ready for this Test match and had an impact straightaway in the game,” said Sharma at the post-match presentation.
After an impressive batting performance, Ravichandran Ashwin starred with a six wicket, which led India to a decisive victory with balls to spare. Ashwin scored a century in the opening with figures of 6/88, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed in with 3/58.
India will next clash with Bangladesh on September 27 at Green Park in Kanpur.