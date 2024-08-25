Rohit Sharma Sharpens Training Program Before Busy Test Season
By Mohamed Bahaa
Captain Rohit Sharma has been spotted stretching his boundaries in preparation as India gets ready for a challenging Test cricket season. Signaling his dedication to optimal performance ahead of a busy Test schedule, Sharma and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were seen engaged in an intense workout session in a park.
Beginning with a two-Test series against Bangladesh, set to start on September 19, India's cricket squad is poised to start a difficult series of games. After that, the team will welcome New Zealand for three Test matches in October before starting a much awaited five-match Test series against Australia starting November 22. Given his crowded schedule, Sharma has concentrated on intensive physical and skill-based training under Nayar's guidance.
Both fans and analysts have taken an interest in a video showing Sharma's intense training with Nayar that has gone viral on social media. The video shows the Indian skipper committed to keeping top form participating in different training activities in an outdoor park environment.
Rising as the second-highest run-scorer for his team, Rohit Sharma has been a major player for India in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle of 2023–25. Sharma has a good average of 46.66 with an amazing 700 runs from nine matches, including three centuries and three half-century. India has been driven to the top of the WTC points table mostly by his constant performance with six wins, one tie, and a points percentage of 68.51%,. With a points percentage of 62.50%, Australia, their closest challenger, comes second.
Particularly important is the forthcoming series versus Australia since it will be the first time the two teams square off in a five-match Test series since the 1991-1992 season. India has won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the past four editions; hence fans are excited about the returning competitiveness in that event. This series is also significant since both teams are top prospects to reach the WTC final, a rematch that would revive the fierce competitiveness seen in their past encounters.
Rohit Sharma's leadership and preparation will be absolutely vital as the season approaches, to help India toward its target of a third consecutive World Test Championship final. His commitment to rigorous training reflects his determination to keep India at the pinnacle of Test cricket.