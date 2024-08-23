Saud Shakeel Clarifies Rizwan's Awareness Of Innings Declaration
By Mohamed Bahaa
Vice-captain of Pakistan Saud Shakeel has illuminated the circumstances surrounding the innings declaration made by captain Shan Masood on the second day of the first Test match against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Stadium, Lahore, on August 22. Shakeel highlighted that Mohammad Rizwan was informed about the decision, so guaranteeing open communication inside the team.
Masood kept his word by making a big statement, having promised to perform an interesting and fearless kind of Test cricket this season. Though it left Rizwan unbeaten at 171, only 29 runs short of his first Test double century, this action received praises.
Shakeel answered questions about the timing of the declaration during the post-match press conference. "I don't think the declaration was made hastily as Rizwan bhai was informed well in advance, in fact, prior. 1-1:30 hours earlier he had an idea about it that we will declare at this time and try we reach around 450," Shakeel said. This comment emphasizes the difficult decisions a captain has to make, giving the success of the team top priority over personal achievements.
Masood left Rizwan stranded on 171 while declaring Pakistan's innings at 448 for 6 in 113 overs. The declaration, made during the last session, aimed to provide Pakistan's bowlers 12 overs to have an early influence on the Bangladeshi batting lineup. However, openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam successfully navigated the first 12 overs, scoring 27 runs without losing a wicket.
Rizwan and Shakeel's outstanding 240-run for the fifth wicket partnership was the highlight of Pakistan's innings. With an unbeaten 171 from 239 balls, Rizwan's exceptional performance saw him score his third Test century, his first in 890 days. Reaching his century too, Shakeel became the joint-fastest Pakistani batter to accumulate 1,000 Test runs.
In addition to his century, Rizwan created history by surpassing Jos Buttler's 152 against Pakistan in 2020 and establishing a new record for the highest score by a wicketkeeper-batter in the World Test Championship.