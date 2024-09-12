Seattle Hosts The Indian National Blind Cricket Team
By Caroline Chepkorir
In an attempt to encourage blind cricket in the United States, the North America Seemandhra Association planned a cricket competition between the India National Blind cricket team and the Seattle Thunderbolts in Seattle. The guest of honor was the CEO of People Tech Group, Vishwa Prasad.
Apart from Bhaskar Gangipamula, Ram Paluri, Vikram Garlapati, Jaipal Reddy, Ravindra Guram, Subba Rao Kalagara, Subbu Kandakattu, Venkat Chilakala, Ashok Galla, Nanda Gajula, Venkat Kanumuri, and Satish Gottumukkala, other attendees included Consulate General of India Prakash Gupta and the House Representative Vandana Slater.
The event was graced by volunteers, which included Sunkari Sriram, Venkatesh Attipalli, Ram Uggirala, Rakesh Konada, Vinod Parna, Rajasekhar Chowdary, Srikanth Mogarala, Soma Jagadish, Janardhan Chekka, Sashi Yajju, and Maruthi Ekkali, among others.
The president of the blind cricket board, Mahantesh, showed his gratitude to Vishwa Prasad for his welcome.
“We should make every effort to include blind cricket in the Paralympics, “said Vishwa Prasad in media reports.
Earlier this year, the Indian blind cricket team coach Mohammad Ibrahim wanted to take blind cricket to the next level, which he felt the BCCI’s recognition was necessary, and also the blind team needed to be given central contracts by the national board.
"If we look at Pakistan, a team that has done consistently well in blind cricket, they are contracted players of the Pakistan Cricket Board. PCB has supported them really well; players come under player contracts. Like what the BCCI has for normal cricketers: A category, B category, and C category, and all the players are getting paid every month, so they play cricket all 365 days of the year; they have to play. In India, that has to happen,” said Mohammad Ibrahim in media reports.
“Now-a-days players are playing just before the series or domestic season, like the Nagesh Trophy, which is a big tournament here. In Pakistan, they are playing round the year. Pakistan cricketers are contracted players, and I have seen their fitness levels, their energy, and their game," he added.
The game in Seattle marked a significant advancement in the public knowledge and understanding of blind cricket as well as the promotion of inclusivity in sports.