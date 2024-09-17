Shanto Warns India, ‘We are Coming for You’
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto has issued a stern warning to India ahead of their upcoming Test series, stating that his team is determined to win both matches.
Buoyed by their recent 2-0 whitewash over Pakistan, Shanto believes that Bangladesh can upset the odds against the formidable Indian side.
"We will play to win both matches," Shanto declared. "The things that matter to win, the process matters, our aim will be to do the work properly. Good results are possible if we do perform exceptionally well,".
Despite India's higher ranking, Shanto emphasized that Bangladesh's recent form and the team's determination will give them a fighting chance.
He also highlighted the strength of Bangladesh's spin bowling attack, which he believes can pose a significant challenge to the Indian batting lineup. As the series approaches, anticipation is building for a clash between two teams eager to prove themselves on the international stage.
When asked about his goal, Shanto acknowledged the team's ability to play to win the series and his hard work contributing to the team's success.
"We have been playing well, we need to play well in the next five days in the series to have a chance to win the contest," he added.
Shanto is optimistic about his team's chances in the upcoming Test series against India. Fresh from their historic series win over Pakistan.
Shanto believes that Bangladesh has the confidence to compete at the highest level, we just have to get the job done.
"We have the extra confidence from the Pakistan series," Shanto said. "Every series is an opportunity. but we have to stick to our process."
Shanto acknowledged the challenge posed by India but expressed belief in Bangladesh's ability to play well for five days and secure a positive result. He highlighted the team's fast bowlers as a key factor in their chances of success.
After the first test concludes on September 23 in Chennai, the second test between India and Bangladesh will be at the Green Park Stadium in Kapur from September 27 to October 1.
Bangladesh last toured India in 2019 for a test series, and they lost 2-0. India currently holds the first position in the rankings, while Bangladesh holds the fourth position.