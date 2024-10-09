Sixth Match: Tim David's Dominant Performance Drives LA Waves to First Victory and Player of the Match Title
By Rifat Malik and Abdullah Ghauri
Playing XI’s
Atlanta Kings:
Sam Billings, Tom Moores (WK), Angelo Mathews (C), Gajanand Singh, James Neesham, Tom Bruce, Danish Aziz, Shubham Chopra, Nasser Jamali, Saad Humayun, Ben Russel
Los Angeles Waves:
George Munsey, Adam Rossington (WK), Tim David, Steve Eskinzai, Shakib Al Hassan, Joe Burns, Tymal Mills (C), Rishi Ramesh, Rumman Raees, Majid Zubair, Waqas Saleem
In the ongoing NCL Sixty Strikes tournament, the Los Angeles Waves finally secured a victory, triumphing over the Atlanta Kings in a thrilling encounter that featured some of cricket's brightest stars.
Tim David from Australia, Shakib Al Hassan from Bangladesh, and England’s Tymal Mills played for the LA Waves, while Angelo Mathews from Sri Lanka, James Neesham from New Zealand and Englishman Sam Billings represented the Atlanta Kings. The match was a showcase of international talent, with each player contributing significantly to the caliber of the match.
The sixth game of the tournament, held in Dallas, saw the Waves turn the tide after struggling in earlier matches. Winning the toss, the LA Waves captain Mills opted to field first and invited Mathews, Captain of Atlanta Kings to bat, hoping to take advantage of the pitch conditions.
Atlanta Kings Set the Pace
Batting first, Atlanta Kings posted an impressive total of 145/3 in their 10 overs. Mathews was the standout performer for the Kings, playing an impressive knock of 85 off just 33 balls, and an extraordinary strike rate of 257. His explosive innings were the backbone of the Kings' strong total. Al Hasan stood out as the key bowler for the Waves, taking one wicket but finishing with 44 runs allowed in his 3-over spell.
A Terrific Chase
In response, the LA Waves got off to a flying start, with openers Adam Rossington and George Munsey providing a solid platform. Munsey played a quick-fire innings of 33 before departing, with the Waves losing their first wicket at 51. However, Tim David's arrival at the crease changed the game dramatically. David unleashed an incredible knock, scoring 58 from just 19 balls, hitting 7 sixes and 3 fours. His power-hitting was complemented by Rossington, who contributed 52 off 18 balls at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 288.
Registered First Win
LA Waves comfortably chased down the target, reaching 146/1 in just 8 overs, winning the match by 9 wickets with two overs to spare and registering their first win of the tournament. Gajanand Singh was the only bowler to claim a wicket for the Atlanta Kings.
Player of the Match
Tim David earned the Player of the Match title for his blistering 58*, leading his team to a decisive victory.