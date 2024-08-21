Slater's Bail Bid Fails Again
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has been refused bail for a second time this year and will stay in prison over multiple domestic violence charges.
Slater, 54, has been charged with 25 offenses, including assault, strangulation, unlawful stalking, and burglary relating to several incidents between December 2023 and 12 April this year.
The former batsman and television commentator was refused bail in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday, following the denial of a magistrates’ court bail application in April.
"The allegation is that it caused restriction to her breathing and bruising to her neck," Justice Paul Freeburn stated.
Slater sent over 100 messages a day, including abusive texts, to a woman he allegedly stalked, as per the court's information.
Following the refusal of his bail application, he was taken into custody, and his case was scheduled for a committal hearing on 31 May.Slater's lawyer Greg McQuire in his submission said there was a "very real danger" that his client would have spent "too much time in custody by time the matter is disposed of".
"All of his offending is associated with his alcohol use," Mr McGuire stated, adding that Slater would be transferred to a rehabilitation center in Sydney once he is released.
However, Justice Freeburn denied the bail request due to "concerns the offending is alleged to have occurred over some months".
"It's not only the seriousness of the offenses that is of concern but also the number and persistence of the offending," Justice Freeburn added.
"I am satisfied there is an unacceptable risk of further offending."
Slater allegedly fainted in an Australian court in April after being denied bail on more than a dozen accusations.
The 54-year-old was assisted to his feet by court personnel after falling to the floor after a Queensland magistrate denied his bail plea, according to local media.
He participated in 74 test matches between 1993 and 2001 and later found success as a cricket commentator, but he was removed from the Seven Network in 2021.
In recent years, he has faced multiple charges of domestic violence and has reportedly grappled with mental health challenges.
After pleading guilty to charges such as common assault, Slater was given a two-year community corrections order by a Sydney court in late 2022.
His case is scheduled to be re-evaluated on 20 September.